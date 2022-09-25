What is a Biophilic design trend? Here is everything you need to know about it

Do you find solace in natural surroundings? Do you want your ambience to have all the nature-inspired elements? If yes, then Biophilic design trends are the perfect thing for you. Biophilic designs evolved because of the inception of individuals focussing on building a connection with nature, using their sentiments to sculpt designs that are quite intricate, unique and eco-friendly. This is usually done by recycling multiple elements including timber, vegetable fibre, jute, stone, copper, sisal, hemp, stone, metal, terracotta and many more. To make the interiors more environmentally friendly and natural, upholstery made of natural fabrics, bamboo mats, and woven rugs can be utilised along with the utilisation of varied natural materials, outlines, surfaces and tints can also be opted to create an airy, interesting yet organic feeling in the abode. Here is how you can create a Biophilic design trend in your abode creatively. Varied varieties of planters

An interesting mix of contemporary aesthetic planters can be incorporated into your space and old jars and ceramic containers can be recycled to plant them consciously and beautifully in your dwelling. A pretty plant space can be built by placing oversized and tall planters. These will aid in calming the atmosphere while creating a lively highlight while small plants like succulents and bonsai will curate an ambience that looks classy and delicate.

Fixtures and furniture Furniture that is fabricated from natural materials with ornaments that have materials like pottery, macramé, rattan and wicker can add up to a relaxing appearance. Second-hand furniture that is re-curated with different environment-friendly patterns, designs, forms and artwork can be paired with upcycled accessories will create a jovial, ultra-modern vibe. Spectacular wall illustrations The combination of a bold and dramatic and neutral and soft mix of wall décor and intricate textures will easily transform the surroundings of your environment. Classic blue wallpapers when accompanied by earthy and neutral tones create a stunning environment while popping both modern and traditional glamour. Don’t forget to incorporate brown forest hues for a more natural look.