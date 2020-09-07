What is a living wall? 6 Tips to create it in your abode

Living wall is created with plants grown vertically on it. They are either free-standing or attached to the wall. If you are planning to create one for your home, these tips will help you out.

Living green walls are created by putting plants vertically. Their structures can be either free-standing or attached to walls. They are also called as vertical garden, living walls or eco walls. If you don’t have that much space in your backyard, you can create a living green wall to make your own garden.

Do you want to create a living green wall near your building? Then read some guidelines before starting because people often make certain mistakes while making the living wall. This may look bad overall. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Tips to create a living green wall:

1.Don’t let the need for a chic design overshadow the needs of plants. It would be a disaster to choose a wall that doesn’t get enough sunlight. All your plants will die without light. So, create a living wall where light is bright.

2.Choose your plants wisely. You need to gather the plants that have the same care requirements because they will all occupy the same space together. So, opting for different species of plants with different care requirements cannot coexist properly.

3.Never forget to keep some space between each plant because they all need that to grow properly.

4.Before opting for the living green wall, you need to understand your personality type as well. If you are a perfectionist, then the green wall is not for you as plants on this wall will grow differently. Each of the plants may not look gorgeous.

5.Normal watering system is not going to work to water the plants of the green wall. You need to get a living wall system installed professionally to water them.

6.Lastly, make sure the living wall complements your home.

