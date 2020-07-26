What your home decor preference is as per your zodiac signs?

Our zodiac signs can say a lot about our personality. It also affects our sense of home décor.

There are several ways to know a person. How they behave and react, talk to others, express themselves, care for others etc. depend a lot on how the person actually is. Another way is to check their zodiac personality traits. And their zodiac traits are also interconnected with their home décor styles.

How they keep their rooms and homes say a lot about their sun sign traits. On the basis of that, you can define a person. So, what does your house look right now? Read on to know.

Your way of decorating home based on zodiac signs.

Aries

You believe in low maintenance for home décor. You need a lot of free space in your house, so you keep arranging things in different ways. You like to have contemporary furniture in your space to keep yourself up-to-date. A special corner is also important for you in your abode to stay active and engaged in something.

Taurus

You like comfort. So, there would be a relaxing area in every room of your abode. And you also like to adorn that place to make it look gorgeous because you like beauty as well. You are attracted to colours that exhibit your earth element.

Gemini

You are a tech-savvy person. So, there will be several smart devices in your home. Your rooms look bright and vibrant because of the colours used on the walls. You like to keep everything vivid. You also like a bigger space for the home. So, you will use everything to make space look bigger.

Cancer

Your home is all about unity, comfort and relaxation. There will be soft colours in your rooms that will create a cosy vibe in the entire space. You are a family person, so one can notice family pictures on the walls. Some stunning pieces will be exhibited to catch attention. Sometimes, your rooms can be a bit messy but that makes the space more natural and livelier.

Leo

You are maximalist. So, you will always try to make your space look bigger. Hence there can be noticed a floor-length mirror to create the illusion. One can also see colourful and different types of furniture paired with bold rugs. There will be madness in your abode.

Virgo

Your place will always be clean and tidy. Everything will be placed where it belongs. Hence, there will be a lot of storage in furniture in your house because you like to store everything in those places to make for a free and tidy space.

Libra

There will be elegance in your abode. You like to incorporate aesthetic and modern furniture to create that elegance in your space. Neutral and pastel shades will be there to make your rooms more vivid.

Scorpio

People can notice a separate space in your house which is used for your personal purpose only. There will be a gothic touch in your home décor. But there won’t be any luxury item because you don’t like to over-spend.

Sagittarius

Things won’t be kept organised in the house of a Sagittarius because they are more into planning their own things. Certain gorgeous pieces will be kept in front to showcase your interest.

Capricorn

There will be lots of to-do lists in your house. Storage spaces will be everywhere as you like to hide unnecessary things. You like to have modern furniture that looks sleek and sophisticated. But your space will be filled with your work projects.

Aquarius Your place is quite chaotic and messy right now. But you like to keep things in a messy order because that reflects your personality perfectly. People can notice bookshelves in your abode that will be filled with philosophical books. Pisces One can get the serene vibe at your place. Because you like to incorporate light colours like shades of blue to create the serene look. There will be different seating arrangements with pillows in your rooms. Because you like to have plenty of options for relaxing. There is no specific preference in your rooms because you like to move freely in your abode. Also Read: How will you make the most out of a small space based on your zodiac sign?

