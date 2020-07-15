Which colour is best for home décor based on your zodiac sign?

Do you want to paint your home walls with colours that will reveal your personality? Then you should do it based on your zodiac sign. Read on to know.

Colours play a major role in our life. This is not only applicable to our wardrobe and attire, but we should also paint our home according to the colours that suit our personality. When we wear a dress of a suitable colour, it enhances our personality and aura. We look more confident in it.

Similarly, when our home walls are painted in the same colours, our abode also speaks about our personality. It makes the place cosier and welcoming for the guests. But how do you know which colours are good for your abode? Well, it can be said based on your zodiac sign.

Home colours as per your star sign:

Aries- Big and bold

You are an enthusiastic personality who is passionate. So, red is your colour which can perfectly express your nature. You don’t need colours to look bright, but you need them to be catchy. If you want this to be more catchy, then use yellow or orange or neutral grey with red to accentuate the look.

Taurus- Playful and bright

You are associated with earthy tones that will make people remind of nature, flowers and garden. So, light shades of pink or pastel green are for you. This will brighten up your room and make it look playful. But you can also use light brown, aquamarine and turquoise with them.

Gemini- Gentle and cool

You are calm and gentle who is quite sensitive and emotional. You like to make your place more welcoming for your guests to make them feel comfortable. So, lighter and cooler tones are always your choice. Shades of silver are perfect for you. They bring out the mysterious and emotional nature of yours. You can also incorporate some pastel shades with it.

Leo- Striking

You are highly confident about yourself who loves to have attention and be in the spotlight. So, anything striking is for you. A striking colour will be catchy and grab other's attention. So, toasty orange colour with yellow or gold is a great option for you to paint your rooms.

Virgo- Grounded

You are a grounded person who likes to keep everything straight and simple. Earthy tones attract you the most for home décor. So, you can opt for forest green and dark brown. These colours will reveal your personality properly. Brown shows your loyalty and green represents your intelligence.

Libra- Warm and sophisticated

When it comes to talking about home décor, Libra is the most sophisticated zodiac sign. They can adorn their abode in a completely different yet charming manner. Their home will always have a cosy vibe that will make people comfortable. So, Librans should paint their home walls with crème or blush pink as it shows empathy, romance, spirit and life.

Scorpio- Dark and moody

Scorpio is passionate, secretive and mysterious. So, they like dark colours to represent their personality through the home décor. So, black coloured walls will always attract you as it can express your passionate nature. Along with that, ivory, maroon, crimson tones also suit you.

Sagittarius- Inspiring and Intelligence

You are an intelligent and inspiring person. So, a bold and striking colour is your choice that will exhibit growth, honesty, inspiration, truth. So, you should go for dark green and navy-blue shades.

Capricorn- Simple and minimalistic

You are a simple and minimalistic person, who likes to keep everything simple and straight. So, neutral colours are always best for you because you don’t like over-dramatic things; they will distract you from your work. So, white, grey, brown, ivory, beige represent your personality well.

Aquarius- Different and bold

You don’t like to be traditional and this nature is also applicable for your home décor. You want to try something unusual and different that will represent your uniqueness and unconventional attitude. So, colours like turquoise, deep red, pale yellow are the ones that work great for you.

Pisces- Soft and romantic

Pisceans are a sensitive, emotional and creative. They like to opt for anything soft and tender. So, traditional or soft colours are preferred by them. Red, pink, light green, lavender are the ones that express their romantic nature. These colours also reveal your sensitivity and romantic nature.

Share your comment ×