Which corner of your house you mostly feel connected to as per zodiac sign?

There is always a special corner in our house that we mostly feel connected to. This makes us spend several hours in that space of our abode. So, which one is special for you in your house based on your sun sign?

After a hectic day, home is the only place that provides us with the ultimate relaxation to ease our tiredness. And we try to adorn our space meticulously to make it look welcoming and vibrant. Each of the corners is important to incorporate a gorgeous home décor in it. But there is always a special room, which we can connect to in a different way.

It can be our bedroom or dining room or even kitchen. It also depends on our personality traits and hence, we need to study the zodiac signs to understand this. So, here’s the part of a house that attracts a person as per his or her zodiac sign.

Preference of different rooms based on sun signs:

Aries- Basement

You have interest in different things and hence you like basement. It can be a space for pursuing your hobby, a gym for working out or your study room as well. So, this would be perfect for you since you like variety.

Taurus- Bathroom

This can surprise a Taurean person, but you connect to this corner of your house the most yecause you like to relax and pampering yourself. So, the bathroom is the place where you can take a relaxing bath with pedicure and manicure.

Gemini- Guest room

You like to socialise. So, the guest room is the space which attracts you the most. You like to have deep and interesting conversations with people and like to gather different information about anything. So, this is the right room for you.

Cancer- Kitchen

You are the nurturing zodiac sign. So, you like to take care of people and hence the kitchen is your place. It’s where you can prepare tasty food for your loved ones.

Leo- Bathroom

You also connect to your bathroom like a Taurean person because this is the place where you can unwind yourself. You like to spend time in front of the mirror because that makes you confident.

Virgo- Bedroom

Bedroom is the place where we go to sleep at the end of the day being neat and tidy. So, this place attracts you a lot because you are a very organised person who cannot stand dirt. So, you can organise the room the way you want.

Libra- Dining room

You like to spend hours with other people and have interesting discussions. Your lively personality wants to make the atmosphere soothing, cosy and vibrant. So, the dining room is best for you. You can decorate it with many beautiful things.

Scorpio- Bedroom

Just like Virgo, you like the bedroom the most because you are a highly secretive and intense person who wants to maintain privacy. You also enjoy your personal time for which bedroom is the best.

Sagittarius- Veranda

You love your freedom and want to explore new things. So, the veranda is the place that can help you to connect to the world outside of the home.

Capricorn- Home office

Your workaholic personality may get attracted towards the home office. You can work there to accomplish your goals. Other people want to make their home, work-free, but you want to create a working environment in it to make your self feel comfortable.

Aquarius- Backyard

This is where you feel free and independent. You can enjoy your cosy nights here with some good music. You can have interesting conversations with your loved one there.

Pisces- Living room

Your want to spend several hours in the living room because you are an imaginative person. This corner of your house will enable you to daydream endlessly. You enjoy its cosy and comforting vibe.

