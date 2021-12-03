Whip up delicious treats in these antique cookware sets

Cooking is therapeutic if you have the correct cooking knowledge backed with great cookware sets. Cookware is important to enhance the texture, taste and flavour of the delicacies that you cook. Every type of cookware is unique and serves several needs and necessities. If you are looking to tweak your cooking style then snatch a glimpse of these antique cookware sets for easy cooking.

1. Induction Bottom Cookware Set

Induction Cookware sets are highly appreciated due to their non-stick feature. Nowadays every cookware comes with a non-stick coating and easy to clean texture. This Induction Bottom Cookware Set is scratch and abrasion resistant for non-messy cooking. It comes with 5 additional cookware equipment namely kadhai, tadka pan, dosa tawa, fry pan and a sauce pan.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 890

Buy Now

2. Hawkins Futura Hard Anodised Cookware Set

This cookware set stays non-spoilt for years. It is compatible with gas stoves and aids in cooking food faster. In addition, you can use any metal ladles while cooking. It is anodised and has a non-stick and non-staining coating. This cookware set is ideal for setting a new kitchen. The set contains tava, deep fry pan, cook and serve bowl, and hard anodised lid.

Price: Rs. 2490

Buy Now

3. Aluminium Induction Base Cookware Set

This cookware set takes all precautionary measures to keep your food fresh and healthy. It has 5 layers of non-stick coating and works well on induction. What’s more? It has a marble look to adorn your kitchen even more. You can enjoy cooking with this cookware set that contains a frying pan, lid and a dosa tawa.

Price: Rs. 4500

Deal: Rs. 1999

Buy Now

4. Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set

Stainless steel cookware set highlights the old-charm within you. It showcases the goodness of cooking in steel cookware sets to relish upon the cooked food even more. Every chef or a pretend chef loves to cook in stainless steel vessels due to their heating and moisture trapping feature. This set contains 9 pieces in total. Right from pots with lids and handles to casserole, you don't have to hunt for the perfect vessel to kickstart your cooking session.

Price: Rs. 9600

Deal: Rs. 4239

Buy Now

5. Aluminium Non-Stick Cookware Set

This non-stick aluminium cookware is compatible with gas stoves. If you want to experience the pleasure of cooking in a non-sticky and induction quality way, then this cookware is meant to be in your kitchen. With sturdy bakelite handles and high gauge aluminum, it makes cooking easy, swift and fuss-free.

Price: Rs. 4100

Deal: Rs. 1523

Buy Now

Time to adorn your kitchen with these cookware sets. Be it induction or non-induction, upgrade yourself and be the owner of a smart kitchen in a jiffy. If you want to add a dash of flavours and textures to your normal everyday food, switch to a non-sticky way of cooking. Nevertheless, you can impress your guests with divine treats and amaze them with your smart cooking style.

Also Read: Bring out the artist in your kids by surprising them with these playing kits