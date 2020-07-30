  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Why house cleaning is good for your mental health? Find out

Organising and cleaning your space is not only good for the home itself, but it also is impactful for our mental health. There are several benefits of cleaning the house. Some of them are given below.
12310 reads Mumbai
Why house cleaning is good for your mental health? Find outWhy house cleaning is good for your mental health? Find out

You might have gone to a relaxing spa session for reducing your stress and fatigue level. But have you heard about cleaning home for improving mental health? Well, a recent study says that cleaning your home is actually good for lowering anxiety and stress.

The report also says that cluttered house increases the level of the stress hormone cortisol in our body. It also has negative impacts on our mental health that causes tension and uncertainty. But why does this happen? Read on to know.

Benefits of cleaning and decluttering your house:

1-  It helps to release our endorphins. Cleaning your home is actually a good form of exercise as well. So, it aids in burning extra calories in your body. Apart from these, cleaning provides a sense of satisfaction in your mind for being able to organise your abode.

2-  The scent of your house has a deep impact on your mental health. If there is a pleasant smell in your space, then it will make you feel energized, refreshed and relaxed.

3-  A decluttered house helps you to have sound sleep because a clutter-free space increases positive energy in the rooms that aids in improving sleep.

4-  When things are all messy around you, then it distracts your focus as well. So, when you clean your house, organise everything, remove all clutter from it, then it increases your concentration level as well.

5-  Cleaning your space to make it organised and clutter-free gives you a sense of achievement. You feel happy and boosted after doing it.

Also Read: 5 brilliant ideas for organising a baby room

Credits :yahoo, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement