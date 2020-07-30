Why house cleaning is good for your mental health? Find out

Organising and cleaning your space is not only good for the home itself, but it also is impactful for our mental health. There are several benefits of cleaning the house. Some of them are given below.

You might have gone to a relaxing spa session for reducing your stress and fatigue level. But have you heard about cleaning home for improving mental health? Well, a recent study says that cleaning your home is actually good for lowering anxiety and stress.

The report also says that cluttered house increases the level of the stress hormone cortisol in our body. It also has negative impacts on our mental health that causes tension and uncertainty. But why does this happen? Read on to know.

Benefits of cleaning and decluttering your house:

1- It helps to release our endorphins. Cleaning your home is actually a good form of exercise as well. So, it aids in burning extra calories in your body. Apart from these, cleaning provides a sense of satisfaction in your mind for being able to organise your abode.

2- The scent of your house has a deep impact on your mental health. If there is a pleasant smell in your space, then it will make you feel energized, refreshed and relaxed.

3- A decluttered house helps you to have sound sleep because a clutter-free space increases positive energy in the rooms that aids in improving sleep.

4- When things are all messy around you, then it distracts your focus as well. So, when you clean your house, organise everything, remove all clutter from it, then it increases your concentration level as well.

5- Cleaning your space to make it organised and clutter-free gives you a sense of achievement. You feel happy and boosted after doing it.

