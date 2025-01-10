How Hrithik Roshan Built His Empire: A Peek Into His Net Worth, Lifestyle, And Career

With smashing hits and 25 years of stardom, Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, has earned himself a prominent place in Indian cinema. One of the most admired and respected actors in the film fraternity, he is undoubtedly an inspiration for millions. His striking looks, jaw-dropping physique, bold performances, and extraordinary charisma have made him a household name. Since making his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), directed by his father, Hrithik has had his fandom and critics alike swooning over his every move. Who could forget the unforgettable steps in iconic songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Dil Ne Dil Ko—moves that became the heartbeat of Bollywood and a conversation starter for fans everywhere!

The superstar’s career trajectory and glorious contributions to the entertainment industry are worth taking cues. Without further ado, let’s get you closer to his lifestyle and personal profile.

Hrithik Roshan’s Magnificient Lifestyle

The Fighter actor’s incredible dancing and acting skills highlight his versatility, but his luxe lifestyle is also a reason that keeps him under the spotlight.

With numerous accolades and global fame, Hrithik is estimated to have a net worth and assets of around Rs.3100 crore. Moreover, the celebrated actor has experienced a fair share of box-office triumphs and setbacks. He has amassed a considerable fortune and lives a life of luxury and opulence.

The Vikram Vedha star reportedly owns high-end cars like the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, Mercedes Benz S-Class, V-Class, Maybach S600, Aston Martin Rapide S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Mini S Copper Convertible, Land Range Rover, and others. Having said that, Hrithik Roshan owns two apartments worth nearly 100 crores, spanning the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road. His luxurious home offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

His lifestyle and Santorini-themed architectural home are a delightful blend of luxury and personal quirks. He has a massive chocolate vending machine in his den to satisfy his sweet tooth cravings. From vintage charm to modern decor, you can spot a variety of aesthetics under his roof.

Furthermore, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala with four spacious bedrooms, a swimming pool, a gym, and a garden for organic farming. He visits it with family and friends who call him a great host.

Hrithik’s Brand Empire And Endorsements

Roshan’s savvy business investments fuel his wealth. The majority of his net worth is attributed to his thriving fitness brand “HRX” which boasts a staggering valuation of Rs.1000 crore. Addedly, as per reports, the star signed a 5-year deal worth Rs. 100 Crore with a health and wellness startup, Cure.fit. Later, he received an equity stake in the company.

The actor also endorses major brands like Zebronics, Zomato, Mountain Dew, Rado, Tata Tigor, Ferrero Rocher, Beardo, Games 24x7, Myntra, Arrow, Probus, and others, which boosts his business portfolio. Reportedly, his fees range around Rs. 3 to 5 crore to promote a brand.

Hrithik’s Fitness Mantra

The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai lead’s sculpted features, perfect build, and piercing green eyes always drew comparisons to the gods of ancient Greece. However, his appeal goes beyond his looks. Known for his ripped body, the star sticks to a strict workout regime and diet plan. He hits the gym early in the morning and engages in weight training for five days a week. The workout is usually about an hour and packed with solid intensity.

Hrithik’s Upcoming Releases

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies have an exciting lineup, co-starring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt. Right from War 2, Krrishh 4, Alpha, and The Roshans, the year 2025 is going to be a massive treat for his fans and followers.

With unforgettable roles in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dhoom, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Agneepath, and Kaabil, Hrithik has always strived to dazzle his audience with his snazzy style and impressive acting skills. Now, to celebrate his silver jubilee in Bollywood, his 2000 hit Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is being re-released in theatres.

A Sneak Peek Into Hrithik’s Personal Life

Born to filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s full name is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath. The surname ‘Roshan’ was adopted in honor of his grandfather, Roshan, a popular Bollywood music director. Over time, Hrithik has handled his relationships with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, kids, and girlfriend, Saba Azad with grace. Hrithik and Saba keep sharing glimpses of their relationship through their social media handles.

Hrithik Roshan’s journey in the industry is nothing short of inspiring. From modest beginnings to reaching the heights of stardom, his determination and talent are evident in every performance, both on and off the screen. Here’s to celebrating Hrithik’s legacy and wishing him many more years of success and happiness!

