Top 10 indoor plants to add positivity to your bedroom

From least maintenance to most benefits - house plants work wonders in rejuvenating our homes, especially our bedrooms!

Bedrooms are a highly personal space. And almost every individual prefers a distinct style when planning their bedroom decor. But the one common thing nobody (ever) compromises on is comfort and warmth.

The aesthetics of a bedroom have the power to relieve your stress in a matter of quick seconds. When discussing aesthetics, indoor plants play a crucial role in your bedroom. Not only do they add positivity to your bedroom, but they also purify the air and liven up the aura of your bedroom!

Allow your bedroom to breathe in the freshness and uplift your spirits with these top 10 indoor plants recommended for your bedroom.

10 indoor plants for your bedroom

1. Aloe Vera

One of the best air-purifying plants - aloe vera - is an attractive and popular succulent.

Many of you know about the healing properties and multiple benefits of aloe vera owing to its antioxidant properties. Aloe vera also makes an exceptionally ideal indoor plant to keep in your bedroom, adding to its many qualities.

Why? You ask.

The simple answer is that aloe vera releases oxygen and cleanses the air of any toxins. That, in turn, purifies your bedroom, which calms down your stress levels leading to a good night's sleep.

Additionally, aloe vera plants are among those plants that require the least or minimal maintenance. They can survive several days without water, accept indirect light to occasional sunlight (during winters), and still revitalize your bedroom!

Caution: try to avoid direct digestion of leaves. However fruitful the aloe vera gel is, the leaves are moderately toxic if consumed.

Tip: put your aloe vera near a window where there is a balance of light. Too much or too little light tends to ruin the leaves.

Similarly, take care of how much you are watering the plant. Since it a succulent, it does not require daily watering - little water once a week is often time sufficient for its growth.

2. Monstera

Feeling low due to a warm, humid climate? Welcome, Monstera!

Monsteras are also popularly known as split-leaf philodendrons owing to their defined leaves. In contrast to its name, monsteras are happy indoor plants. With huge distinct leaves full of vibrance, monsteras are anything but high maintenance.

Furthermore, monsteras are one of the indoor plants with minimal requirements (and tantrums). All it needs is low or indirect light, a humid environment, and occasional water, and it will turn out to be a massive and dramatic plant!

If these reasons were not enough, monsteras also purify the air leaving your bedroom space fresh and dynamic.

Caution: Monsteras are toxic to small children and pets like cats and dogs. So if you have pets or small kids at home, you may avoid keeping this beauty inside your bedroom (especially if your pets or kids have a habit of nibbling at things).

Tip: you can use a platform (such as a tabletop or open shelves) if you wish to add this gorgeous indoor plant to your bedroom. With slight caution, you can enjoy the blessing of this indoor plant in your bedroom.

3. Peace Lily

The name itself is proof enough to reserve its place in the top 10 indoor plants for the bedroom!

Alluring white flowers make peace lily aesthetically ideal to position in your bedroom space. Apart from its pretty demeanor, the petals of the peace lily also act as an air purifier.

Also called closet plants, peace lily thrives naturally in low or indirect sunlight with moist soil, i.e., little water. You can include these house plants in any corner of your bedroom to enjoy the blend of elegance and bloom.

Although Peace Lillies are easy to grow, they do not have a long life span (generally lasting around 3-4 years). However, even in those three years of its life, a peace lily filters out the harmful toxins and airborne pollutants.

Tip: a peace lily is a delicate indoor plant, often with a single bright white petal surrounded by leaves. The suggested place to keep it in your bedroom is at some height where children or pets cannot harm the leaf of this house plant.

4. Snake Plant

One of the best indoor plants - the snake plant - is an evergreen succulent symbolizing cleanliness!

A snake plant is an attractive-looking, cute, and hugely beneficial indoor plant. From 6 inches of leaves, this houseplant can assuredly grow up to 3 feet in height, adoring a resilient nature.

The snake plant is hugely popular for its capability to purify the air by releasing loads of oxygen and terminating allergens from the air. This quality alone makes it a highly recommendable plant to keep in your bedroom.

This houseplant flourishes effortlessly in indirect sunlight or a low-light atmosphere with minimal watering, so it is ideal to set it in your bedroom corner.

Another quality that stands out is that the snake plant is considered a lucky indoor plant. Why? Because it eliminates poisonous gases from your surroundings, making your environment healthier and fresher! Plus, it continues to produce oxygen even at night, unlike other plants AND repels mosquitos - making it a blissful inclusion to your bedroom.

Caution: Keep out of reach of children and pets. If ingested, it can cause vomiting or nausea.

Tip: snake plants do not require frequent watering. A little to no water is best suited for plant growth.

Also, a snake plant is a solo indoor plant, i.e., do not mingle snake plants with other dissimilar plants in your bedroom - keeping it separate will allow it to bloom amazingly.

5. Lady Palm

An oriental stand-alone plant - a lady palm - is yet another popular indoor plant nominated for your bedroom.

This houseplant is exceptionally tolerant of a low-light environment since they belong to a family of shrubs. Two supplementary qualities that make them worthy of a spot in your bedroom are - lady palms work as air-purifying plants and are absolutely harmless to children and pets.

Moreover, these indoor plants mature best in the shade, require negligible maintenance, and are easy to grow. All you have to do is water it a couple of times a week, and it is good to bloom.

Caution: these indoor plants can attract small insects and bugs. Worry not - you can merely wipe them off the leaves using water or a wet cloth. Plus, it is totally nontoxic!

Tip: a lady palm prospers well in normal room conditions, so avoid placing it near windows or air conditioning vents.

6. Devil’s Ivy

Commonly known as Golden Pothos - this indoor plant makes one of the top hanging planters for your bedroom!

Extremely tolerant to low-light or shaded atmosphere, devil's ivy thrives best even in neglect - all of this together makes it one of the best plants to add to your bedroom collection!

Not only does it require the lowest maintenance, but devil's ivy or golden pothos is also widely popular due to its lustrous heart-shaped leaves. Aesthetically charming and aiding in air purification are the features that people prefer golden pothos for their bedroom space.

Another bonus trait of golden pothos is that it helps get rid of unpleasant odors and air-borne molds. The devil's eye tends to minimize eye irritation that comes from prolonged use of laptops and staring at screens - just like a cherry on top!

Caution: mildly toxic to humans as it may lead to ripping or shredding of the skin due to the presence of glass-like crystals (calcium oxalate crystals) on its leaves.

Tip: keep the golden pothos plant at a height as it will trail or climb as it grows. Keep away from direct harsh sunlight and water only once a week or so for the finest results.

7. Lucky Bamboo

A tropical feng shui plant - lucky bamboo - holds true to its name!

An extremely undemanding indoor plant that blossoms in indirect bright light, with less water and almost zero fertilizers. In return, it offers happiness, good luck, prosperity, good health, and wealth to you and your family.

The most popular variety of lucky bamboo is a cluster of three stems followed by nine barks. It is auspicious to keep the lucky bamboo in the far left corner of your bedroom for blessings. This houseplant is a massive attractor of positivity and preserves the flow of good fortune throughout your house (even if it is in your bedroom).

However, you should note that apart from the Vastu reference and the aesthetical appearance, a lucky bamboo, unlike other indoor plants, does not perform any function like air purification or cleanliness of the environment. Even so, it is overly handy in gifting it to your close ones.

Caution: the number of stalks of luck bamboo stands for several purposes. For example, three stalks bring happiness, whereas people believe four stalks bring negative energy. So if you are willing to add this miniature indoor plant to your bedroom, make sure you do your research.

Tip: to successfully promote your bamboo blessings, keep this houseplant in the east corner of your bedroom.

8. Gerbera Daisy

Dazzling and exuberant - the gerbera daisy is like sunshine that arouses your bedroom!

Originally from South Africa, gerbera daisies are attention-grabbing indoor plants that people love to show off. Once in your bedroom, these gerbera daisies are bound to be the highlight.

With long stems and accentuated vivid petals, these houseplants welcome you with a bubbly spirit at the end of your tiresome day.

These indoor plants are best for tropical climates and can withstand a low-light atmosphere. These plants tend to produce beaming flowers and spread quickly.

Although we must tell you that gerbera daisies require a little pampering, just like the royalty they are. A continuous effort of deadheading the flower from your side will ensure a lively multiplication of the flowers. On the contrary, these indoor plants are pretty straightforward to grow. Even if you are a beginner, you can handle these daisies easily.

Yet another compelling reason to add gerbera daisies to your bedroom indoor plants collection is that these flowers symbolize love, purity, and innocence - everything that is a must for your bedroom vibe.

Tip: pot these houseplants in a clean vase. Replace its water with a fresh one (about one inch in the vase) every day for about a week. It will allow the daisies to settle in and start blooming. Also, try to position them in an area in your bedroom where they can receive some morning sun.

9. Spider Plant

The spider plant is one of the most adaptable indoor plants for your bedroom space.

Also known as spider ivy or ribbon plant, this houseplant features spider-like leaves and can grow in an expansive range of situations. These indoor plants are relatively easy to take care of and are perfectly fit for bedrooms. They require indirect light, little water, and drained soil to flourish.

Furthermore, spider plants are champs in cleansing and purifying the surrounding indoor air by absorbing chemicals through their thick leaves. Plus, these indoor plants thrive naturally in humid conditions soaking up the humidity in your bedroom and giving way to a refreshing ambiance.

Caution: the salt content in the water may turn the leaf ends into brown color and wilting texture. However, there is no need to worry. It does not harm the plant in any way and is quite general.

You may casually allow the spider plant to leach by giving them thorough watering to flush out any excess salt content. Once done, the leaves will gain their original texture and color.

Tip: the thick leaves of spider plants are fond of humidity. Therefore, you must place these plants accordingly in your bedroom (like near a window or bathroom).

10. Rubber Plant

With prominent leaves, a rubber plant will undoubtedly be the focal point of your bedroom!

Generally, the image of rubber plants is that of giant plants. Hence you must be wondering why we have these plants on our list of top indoor plants for bedrooms.

Are they actually suited for your bedroom space? You will be shocked, but the answer is yes!

Honestly, there are not one but multiple factors as to why this smasher attained a tenth place in this top list. To start with, rubber plants come in various sizes ranging from medium to big. So you can choose as per your bedroom layout.

Secondly, rubber plants do not have any allergic properties; it is totally harmless to children, adults, and pets. Thirdly, they work wonderfully as air purifiers and provide a clean, crisp environment for you to sleep in. Fourthly, these indoor plants are superbly easy to grow and maintain - a guaranteed no issue even for the first-timers. Lastly, these houseplants are known to have anti-inflammatory properties, i.e., the mash of their leaves can cure skin irritation or rashes.

Caution: do not position the rubber plant in an area in your bedroom under direct sunlight. The harsh exposure can kill the leaves.

Tip: keep removing the dead and dried leaves for a greener, lush-looking plant.

Now that you know the top 10 indoor plants for the bedroom, there is one primary doubt to clear firsthand.

Should you keep plants in your bedroom - is it really okay?

Contrary to the old belief, YES, you can (and should) keep plants inside your bedroom. Apart from giving another depth to your bedroom by adding greenery, the indoor plants also act as air-purifiers and eliminate any airborne bacteria.

Above all, the indoor plants will add a personal character to your bedroom, urging you to be your raw self - relaxed, composed, optimistic, hopeful - and ready for a deep calming sleep after an entire day of stressful, hard work.

Having said that, the question is broadly debatable. Since plants emit carbon dioxide at night, some people think it is not safe to keep houseplants inside your bedrooms. Moreover, a few indoor plants can also be poisonous to small children and pets, again making them unsafe to keep in your bedroom.

Nevertheless, by exercising caution to some degree, you can efficiently enjoy the liveliness and boons of the indoor plants in your bedroom!

The above-mentioned top 10 indoor plants for bedrooms provide tranquility and comfort - the two terms closely linked when speaking about bedroom interiors. These indoor plants boost the aesthetic appeal of your bedroom, stimulating the general ambiance while making a worthy addition to your bedroom interiors!