Inside Saumya Tandon’s Mumbai home: European, pastel tones, lucky Dhurandar corner and old world charm

In an exclusive look, Saumya Tandon introduced her home to the viewers of Pinkvilla. The actress was quick to share that no professional architect was involved in the making of her beautiful house, but instead she designed it on her own. The star added how each nook and cranny was always meant to show her uniqueness as a person, despite what may appear mismatched at first.

Starting off with a cute little entrance space with a small bench to perch upon while having conversations, she showed off her thought behind using a blingy chandelier over loud, printed wallpaper. She termed it as quintessentially her.

Old world charm

A few steps away is her living room space, filled with French sofas with a rustic, old-world, rundown look that the actress particularly loves. Starting off from one piece, she seems to have designed the rest around it, keeping one theme limited to one room. Her dining area shows the same distressed inclination, including the chairs and the lights, which give a sense of warmth and calm to anyone who enters her home.

Husband's contribution to home design

The 41-year-old revealed that the one spot in their home that her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh, designed would be the bar area. It's something he prides himself on and the one thing she ‘let him have.’ She shared how they usually host their friends there. With an old, dusty, European charm, the vibrant blue makes a comeback in this part of the house.

Saumya Tandon’s happy corner

The actress next introduced the part of her living room where a wide L-shaped pastel green sofa meets the balcony. With flowery pillow covers and light streaming in from the windows beside, she usually takes a leisurely moment at the start of the day with a newspaper in hand and a hot cup of a healthy drink to this spot, calling it her ‘happy corner.’

Fight with husband over vintage pieces

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star clearly has a liking for old-looking objects, and this one item in her home had her end up in an argument with her partner. A clock from London that stopped working the moment it stepped onto Indian soil has her believing that maybe it wasn’t worth it after all.

Lucky filmy sofa

Saumya Tandon went on to introduce her ‘lucky sofa.’ A piece of furniture in her living room, she seemed to have received the call for being cast in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar while she was sitting on this very sofa. After learning about it being helmed by Aditya Dhar, she decided to star in it. She shared how it was the director who viewed her past characters as more light-hearted, wanting her to take on a more serious, silent, and darker role instead. Her second film’s call was also received there, making her believe it was a fortunate coincidence.

Big, cool-toned bedroom with a calming corner

Saumya Tandon sometimes shoots in her own house, especially before heading to events. So her spacious bedroom acts as the perfect backdrop for filming, with enough room for her crew to set up. Moreover, it has a swing for her to listen to music or write poetry on. She revealed how her son has since taken over the space, not letting her have it and calling it their own ‘calming corner’.

Sage green kitchen

Calling it the ‘most vibrant and happy’ place in her home, the star revealed how she once waited for 6 months to get a towel hanger for her kitchen, showing her dedication to interior decorating. The actress added how her balcony has seen many conversations and bickering, while looking very attractive, thanks to her mother’s care.

ALSO READ: Take a tour inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s glamorous Bungalow in Mumbai