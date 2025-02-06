Top 21 Inspirational Quotes by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That Prove She Is the Ultimate Diva

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made India proud over and over again with her graceful appearances on various international pageants. The talented actress won the prestigious title of Miss World in 1994. Since then, she has won numerous accolades. She made her on-camera debut as an actor in 1997 and dominated the Hindi and Tamil movie industries. Aishwarya is often regarded as a "Beauty with brains" who doesn’t shy away from sharing her thoughts. She has left the public and critics awed on many occasions with her quick and witty replies. Let’s take a look at some of her quotes, ranging from life advice to her view on motherhood.

Top 21 Inspirational Quotes by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That Remind Us to Stay Positive

1. “Strangely, nothing makes me feel tired, fatigued, at all. I’ve gone days and nights without sleep, and still the mind is in such a positive space it just doesn’t make you feel fatigued.”



2. "I don't know about changing my perspective, because motherhood is such a glorious blessing and I am very thankful for that. It is such a beautiful experience. I so strongly recommend it. It's bliss, love, and fulfillment of another level."

3. “The larger the audience the better. The more pockets in the world, the more interesting and exciting because it just makes it that much more liberating. This makes it that much more liberating for the various facets of creativity to be explored.”



4. "Elegance is innate...individual...eternal...it stands the test of time!"



5. “There is no particular path to follow. Everyone’s journey is individual. You must continue to follow your own path if you want to live your dreams.”

6. "No one is perfect and everyone is different, but everyone is beautiful in their own way and that's what makes us special. For me, it went beyond being a beauty queen. For me, it was about being the 20-year-old girl from India on an international platform and a lot of people actually would assume that I wasn't even educated in India because of the way I'd speak."



7. “When you go through a lot, it’s very easy to sink. Staying afloat can be very tough… Ironically, my best times have also been my worst. God made me go through whatever experiences for a reason. I’m searching for that reason.”



8. "I am human and I am very sensitive, so of course it hurts when there is someone out there criticizing you. You work to do your best, you work to receive appreciation. It definitely hurts me lesser today because with time and experience I have learned to reduce the negativity and truly recognize the positivity in life which is so much more."

9. "I don't believe in proving a point to anybody. Nobody is that important."

10. “If I make some heroines insecure and they react violently, I can’t be blamed for it. I’ve been a sitting target for very many but I have never hit back at the viciousness. I don’t seek revenge. I don’t react. I merely act.”



11. “If I look into the mirror 20 times a day, it is a part of my job. Please don’t call me vain for that.”

12. “I am my best friend. At the end of the day, I have only myself to turn to. I know who and what’s best for me.”



13. "The more you are blessed with experience, the fuller and the more enriched you are in your craft."



14. "Right now, I'm following the Buddhist principle: Smile as abuse is hurled your way and this too shall pass."

15. “My family is my strength and my weakness.”



16. “Am I happy? Happiness is a relative term. It’s the way you like to perceive it. Happiness plays a lot of hide and seek with me. But happiness and I are good friends.”



17. “I think one should be proud of the work that you do, but you should not be egoistic about yourself as an actor.”

18. "Beauty is transient and changes with time."



19. "Life will take its toll on all of us. We get injured, we get old. It's really sad to try to run away from these harsh realities of life. Looks are not everything. I am not going to look beautiful all the time."



20. "I have always been a person who is extremely comfortable in my skin. I have always just been myself in all these years on the public platform."



21. “I really don't work to a plan, but I just do what interests me and what I like to do.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has captured a permanent space in the audience's hearts with her flair and incomparable splendor. She is an icon for people all around the globe who dare to dream big. The talented actress is not afraid to share her opinions. She is an advocate for various social causes, including street harassment, HIV/AIDS, etc. Having said that, she uses her esteem to empower women and teach them not to be intimidated.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by FILMFARE, Times of India, and Hindustan Times.

Credits: FILMFARE, Times of India, and Hindustan Times.