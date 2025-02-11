Top 13 Quotes by Alia Bhatt That Will Make You Admire Her Thoughtful And Honest Side

Alia Bhatt has appeared in several critically acclaimed movies and garnered significant recognition both nationally and internationally. The Bollywood diva has successfully secured a place in the viewers’ hearts with her unparalleled skills as an actor and bubbly personality. Plus, she is a philanthropist who supports various charitable organizations. Beyond her acting prowess, she is known for her quick wit, fashion sense, and entrepreneurial skills. Let’s take a look at some of her famous quotes that prove the strides she has taken.

Inspiring Quotes by Alia Bhatt That Reflect Her Optimism And Authenticity

1. “I think my confidence stems from my honesty. I'm brutally honest - about everything and even myself. I tell it as I think it. I'm not politically correct. I'm definitely not diplomatic. I get bashed up for what I say, but I don't know any other way.”



2. “Why should I crowd the world with my opinions? Live and let live. That's it. Let people have their own opinions, and you just keep yours to yourself. There are too many opinions - some unnecessary, some great, some ridiculously stupid - so I think I rather not say anything and keep my opinions to myself.”



3. “I’d rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent.”



4. “I’m like any other girl at the end of the day. I’m not made of steel. I have to work very hard to look a certain way, and I’m still getting there.”

Advertisement

5. “I think the success that I have is due to hard work and destiny. It is important to stay grounded and not take things for granted.”



6. “Whatever you do, do with determination. You have one life to live; do your work with passion and give your best. Whether you want to be a chef, doctor, actor, or a mother, be passionate to get the best result.”



7. “I am expressive but secretive about my emotions.”

8. “A role needs a certain tone, so your own tone also changes. It's not like I lock myself up in a room to get into the zone. It is based on what I am feeling, because the minute you try too much, weird things happen. Of course, for an intense role you need some silence, and you need to do a lot of thinking.”



9. “Love always makes you a better person. It has definitely brought about a positive evolution within me. I am beginning to sense and feel different things, and things that I have not felt before. The attitude that I have towards my life is different now. My relationship has brought about a beautiful feeling of wonder within me that feels so precious. I feel like I’m walking around, holding on to it closely and carefully. Maybe that’s why I am not so vocal about it because I don’t want it to become a show.”

Advertisement

10. "I don't want to be known as an actor. I have told this to my mother many times that I need to have layers to my personality. Whether it is producing something on TV, singing, social work or anything. So, I always wanted to have something which is not about me but about others.”



11. “I really genuinely believe that age is just a number. But what comes with time is great confidence with yourself and who you are, and being unapologetic.”



12. “I think your first gut feeling is the correct feeling.”



13. “A romantic date for me is sitting in pajamas and being with a guy with whom I can be myself.”

There was a time when Alia Bhatt received significant public backlash for her heedless comments in interviews. But she wore the criticism like a champ and slowly proved how reflective she is. Even in the face of extreme censure, she never lost her authenticity. Now, she boasts the title of one of the most successful actors of Bollywood. She is a big-time cat lover and advocates for the welfare of stray cats. She is also an advocate for sustainable fashion and the betterment of the environment.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Times of India, Movie Talkies, BrainyQuote, and Indian Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Read More: Top 21 Inspirational Quotes by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That Prove She Is the Ultimate Diva

Credits: Times of India, Movie Talkies, Brainyquote, and Indian Express