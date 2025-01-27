Exclusive Look at the Jaw-dropping Wedding Destinations of Kourtney & Travis, Chrissy & John, And More!

Destination weddings are pure magic. With a refreshing breeze of love, stunning backdrops, and historical grandeur, exchanging vows in nature’s embrace or under architectural masterpieces feels like a dream. Hollywood couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and George Clooney and Amal Clooney have celebrated their love in some of the world’s most breathtaking spots.

From the scenic coastline of Portofino, Italy, to the tropical beauty of Hawaii, you can’t help but swoon over these couples' unforgettable weddings, held beneath clear skies or surrounded by lush greenery. These iconic duos have set the destination wedding bar high, making you wish for one of your own.

The location and landscape alone make each wedding not just beautiful, but meaningful. So here are some of the most coveted, celebrity-approved wedding spots that will leave you dreaming of your getaway.

Star-studded International Wedding Venues of Kourtney, Chrissy, And More A-listers

1. Portofino, Italy: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

When it is about the Kardashians, things are bound to be fancy, luxe, and grand. The family spares no expense in dropping hints of their extravagant lifestyle — and Kourtney Kardashian and her beau, Travis Barker, are no exception. The couple got engaged in October 2021, tied the knot in a Vegas chapel, and then celebrated with a stunning Italian affair. They officially got married in Portofino, surrounded by family, and announced their nuptials in May 2022.

2. Venice, Italy: Amal Alamuddin And George Clooney

In 2014, Amal Alamuddin walked down the aisle in Venice, Italy — one of the most romantic cities in the world. She tied the knot with her beau, George Clooney, in a multi-day celebration at Aman Canal Grande, a luxury resort nestled in the heart of the city. The civil ceremony that officially marked the start of their journey together took place at Ca'Farsetti, the town hall of Venice. Their lavish celebration is still remembered by fans and followers to this day.

3. Lake Como, Italy: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

Lake Como in Italy stands as the most favored destination for prominent Hollywood figures. The stunning backdrop played a key role in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s wedding on September 14, 2013, at the luxurious Villa d'Este. The romantic and intimate celebration, attended by around 125 guests, remains unforgettable to this day because of its picturesque location.

4. Cheshire, England: Ciara And Russell Wilson

On July 6, 2016, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their dreamy wedding at Peckforton Castle, a 19th-century palace in Cheshire, England. Their exclusive soirée felt like a fairy tale for fans around the world. The couple exchanged vows in private, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

5. Jodhpur, India: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

In December 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted an intimate three-day destination wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, one of the most opulent private residences in the world. The Indian destination was a thoughtful choice to honor Chopra’s heritage. Filled with captivating traditional festivities, dance competitions, and electrifying music, their big day became a grand celebration of love.

6. Maui, Hawaii: Miles Teller And Keleigh Sperry

Maui, Hawaii is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations. However, for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, it was the perfect spot to officially seal their love story with a kiss. On September 1, 2019, the couple exchanged their nuptial vows at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel in Maui. The tropical setting and jungle-themed oasis held sentimental value for Sperry and her family, making the island in Hawaii the only place that could have been more perfect.

Did you know Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had two destination weddings? Yes, In May 2019, they exchanged vows in Las Vegas and got hitched for the second time at Le Château de Tourreau. Located in Provence, France, the venue was a charming estate sprawled across 20 acres of picturesque land.

Every wedding is beautiful, but it’s the allure of the destination that truly sets the tone for the ceremony. Without a doubt, top celebrities have made their wisest choices, transforming their "big day" into a magical fantasy for fans and admirers around the world. Whether it’s the timeless, historical charm of a castle or the tropical, festive vibes of an island, these nuptial locales continue to inspire and captivate, leaving a lasting impression for years to come.

