Jot THESE 5 places down in your 'Camping Bucket List’ for 2021

Whether you love climbing the mountains with a backpack or have an obsession to roll your trolley bags to the camps on the riverside, you know how camping can change you in just a couple of days. We have curated a list of 5 exotic Indian camping locations to wake up the wave of wanderlust in you!

“The woods are lovely, dark and deep” – Robert Frost.

Who doesn’t like dark nights, cold air, warm fire and bright stars? Whether it’s an urge to climb the topmost hill or just to breathe in fresh and untainted air near the banks of a river to give you an adrenaline rush- camping is always an exotic adventure.

Camping is the best way to get away from all the hustle bustle of the city and breathe in a fresh wave of air. You can make friends, explore nature and surroundings through camping. Keep reading the list of some of the exciting places to set up camp in India.

Triund

Famous for its numerous Buddhist monasteries and home of the spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, Mcleodganj is an enchanting hill station which is part of the mighty Himalayas. This picturesque town is all about colourful Tibetan flags, rolling prayer wheels and its alluring beauty. Triund is the crowned jewel of the magical town, Dharamshala. The Triund trek is fairly easy for initial five kilometres but the last one kilometre may require a bit of toil. The trek starts from a spot almost 3 kilometres away from Mcleodganj called ‘Gallu Devi Temple’, and one can also hop in a taxi instead of walking. The star-studded sky at Triund is nature’s bounty waiting at the hilltop.

Solang Valley

Situated in the valley of the gods, Solang Valley is one of the best camping sites. Because of it’s enormous spread of lush greenery and the gurgling of rivers, people from different parts the world visit this place for thrilling adventures like skiing, zorbing, trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, paragliding, river crossing, and ATV ride.

Rishikesh

Another gem where you can have the bliss of mountains is Rishikesh. Nestled on the banks of The Ganges, this place not only helps you to reconnect with nature but also blooms you spiritually. There are numerous yoga ashrams for meditation and yoga sessions. Famous for river rafting, unhindered surroundings and camping- Rishikesh is one of the best places in India to camp at.

Spiti Valley

This untouched and unexplored camping site attracts adventure enthusiasts and trekkers from all over the world. With the fascinating lush valleys and windswept landscapes, Spiti is full of barren hills, spellbinding lakes and mesmerising monasteries.

Ladakh

Last but not the least, Ladakh. Known as ‘The Land Of The Mystic Lamas’, Ladakh’s exhilarating experience is always on a adventurer’s bucket list. Movies like 3 Idiots, Tubelight, Lakshaya and Race 3 amongst many others have been shot here. Ladakh provides an unparalleled camping experience.

