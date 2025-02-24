Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Childhood Comfort Food — Try Her Paya Soup Recipe!

In one of the episodes of Prajakta Koli’s Pretty Fit, Kareen Kapoor Khan confessed her love for food. She is not only B-town’s fit mommy but also a die-heart foodie. Whether it is croissants, spaghetti Aglio e olio, or pizza, her love for food knows no bounds. Among all the delicacies and cuisines, her grandmother’s scrumptious trotters’ soup is her favorite, go-to comfort food. Along with Bebo, the Kapoor siblings and the Khan progeny eagerly relish the family’s most cherished mutton broth.

The B-town beauty had been a hardcore non-vegetarian as a child. Later, for around nine years, she claimed to be a pure vegetarian. When she was expecting Jehangir, her second son, she switched back to non-vegetarian meals. Over time, the Jab We Met actress has mostly adhered to a vegetarian diet. However, her occasional indulgence in paya soup, especially in winter, suggests she follows a flexitarian lifestyle. Read on to discover more about the hardcore Punjabi family’s signature paya soup—a dish that young Kareena simply couldn’t resist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Confesses Her Love for Late Grandma’s Soulful Paya Soup

Paya soup translates into a rich and flavourful mutton broth with plenty of health benefits. The soup wasn’t only her favorite, rather her siblings — Ranbir, Riddhima, and Karisma too used to savor the hearty dish.

Passing on the fondness and the traditions, Bebo’s children, Taimur and Jeh get their fair share of the nourishing soup as wished by her late grandma. She stated, “My grandmother used to call me and always ask to feed paya soup to Taimur when he was born.”

Here’s the complete video of Kareena Kapoor Khan in conversation with actress and author, Prajakta Koli, wherein she confesses her love for paya soup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmkJE1FdtM8

Want to make the Kapoor-approved soup at home? Here’s a detailed recipe!

Stock Preparation

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 pc ginger

8 garlic cloves

½ inch cinnamon stick

2 tbsp black pepper

10 cloves

4 bay leaves

1 tsp salt

10 cups of water

1 cup paya (with skin)

Soup Preparation

¾ cup oil

3 red onions, puree

2 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Paya Soup Recipe

Prepare the Stock:

In a pressure cooker or large utensil, add 10 cups of water, 1 cup of paya (with skin), coriander seeds, black pepper, cloves, bay leaves, garlic cloves, cinnamon stick, salt, and ginger.

Pressure cook the mixture for at least 25 minutes.

Sauté the Onions:

In another pan, heat oil and sauté the pureed onions until they turn golden brown.

Toss the onion puree with coriander powder, salt, turmeric, chili powders, garam masala, and ginger-garlic paste.

Stir well until the masalas are thoroughly cooked.

Combine And Simmer:

Once the stock is ready, strain it and set the trotters aside along with the whole spices.

Add the trotters to the onion puree and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes.

Pour in a cup of the stock to loosen the mixture, then add the remaining stock gradually.

Mix everything and allow the entire mixture to come to a boil.

Garnish And Serve:

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Undoubtedly, Kareena Kapoor’s childhood staple isn’t a mere soup, rather it is a food for the soul. No matter how often the actress indulges in Gujarati delicacies and Chinese snacks, her love for the traditional paya soup is irreplaceable. Deeply cherished by the Punjabi family for generations, the Pataudi family too savors the soup until their hearts are full! You can also try making the delicious soup at home!

