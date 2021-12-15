Looking for food rich in iron? Here are 4 options to choose from

The time has come when people are giving up their toxic jobs and moving out. And rightly so because the pandemic has taught us is to prioritise our health, both mental and physical. However, with this realisation comes the responsibility of eating healthy and wisely.

And when one talks about healthy eating, iron-rich foods are the first thing that comes to our mind. If you, too, are on the lookout for foods rich in iron, here is a wise guide to choose from.

Spinach

There was a reason why Popeye opened a can of spinach every time he was in need of energy. Green leafy vegetables are a good source of iron and they help keep you healthy. So, the next time when you are unsure about your dinner, awaken the Popeye in you, and prepare some spinach soup or palak ka paratha and boost your iron levels.

Eggs

Eggs are another great source of iron. While it is mostly known as an excellent source of protein there is more to this white beauty. Add two boiled eggs or omelette to your daily diet and see the difference. If you, too, follow the rule of all the fitness freaks and throw away the yolk, you may need to rethink your decision. The egg yolk is not that unhealthy, and in fact, many experts suggest that people should have whole eggs instead of eating only the white part.

Peas

There is good news for all the peas lovers. These green balls are packed with iron. So, this winter, treat yourself with as many green peas as possible without any regrets. Matar pulao, matar paneer, or aloo matar, eat whatever you want with the goodness of these green miniature balls.

Seafood

Shellfish and other fishes are, again, excellent sources of iron. They are tasty and nutritious. If you are a seafood lover, you tend to stay healthier and more active. However, don’t feel bad if you can’t eat seafood, there are other options for you to choose from.

