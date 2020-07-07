10 Obvious signs he likes you more than just a friend

How can you be sure about a guy’s feelings for you? Well, if you like someone and want to know his feelings, then these signs can help you to be sure about it. Check them out.

If you like a guy whom you have recently met or been friends since childhood, it’s very obvious to know if he also likes you. Well, these things cannot be spotted very easily unless you pay keen attention to them. When a guy likes you, he shows certain gestures and those are some of the obvious signs to tell if he is also interested in you.

Do you also have someone in your life whom you like and want to know if the feeling is mutual? Then, here are those signs given for you to be sure about him. Read on to know them.

How to know if he likes you more than just a friend?

1- He looks at you when you are looking somewhere else. But you can sense that he is staring at you. If you try to look at him at the same time, he will manage to dodge your attention.

2- If you are hanging out in a group, then he will always want to sit beside you.

3- He will be the one to initiate a get-together so that all friends can meet again.

4- When you say something, he will pay keen attention to listen to that.

5- He changes his behaviour when he is with you. Earlier, it was more friendly, but he feels awkward with you.

6- He often playfully teases you, especially when only two of you are talking to each other.

7- He even compliments you often and knows about your favourites.

8- He is showing interest in knowing about you, your family and other things.

9- When it’s late, he always wants to make sure that you have arrived at home safely.

10- He makes you his priority and if you are in trouble, he will try to help you at any cost.

