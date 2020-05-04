10 obvious signs he loves you deeply even when he doesn’t say it

Doubtful if your man loves you deeply or not? Read on to know the signs.

When you’re dating someone, you often find yourself wondering if your guy is serious about you. Some men are just not so good at expressing their emotions, which makes it difficult to know his feelings. Plus, you may stumble upon guys who show they really care but in reality, they don’t give a damn about you. And then there are guys who are keepers – one that admits their love and treats you with love. So how can you tell if the guy you’re with truly and deeply loves you?

He might not express his love verbally, but he might show signs that he is head over heels in love with you. It is pretty black and white if you ask us. When somebody truly loves you, you just know because they make you feel special in a way no one has ever done. But if you’re still wondering if he’s in love with you or not then read on to know the clear-cut signs he is madly in love with you.

Here are 10 signs he loves you deeply.

He makes time for you

Everyone is busy and they can cancel plans all the time. But not with your man. He takes out time to be with you and see you, even if it’s for a short period.

He makes you feel safe

Men like to make a woman feel safe and protected when they’re in love with her. They don’t necessarily need to knock somebody’s teeth out to make you believe that. He will just be there by your side in difficult times.

He respects your opinion

He respects your decision even when you guys have different opinions. He takes into account everything you say, even when he doesn’t agree with you.

He keeps his promises

He is a man of his word. A man who respects and loves you will always keep his promises. Yes, he might forget some little details but not the big ones that matter in the relationship.

He introduces you to his family

People who are serious about someone, they don’t hide it from their friends and family. They only keep their relationship when they think that things won’t work out in the near future. So, if your guy introduces you to his family and friends – he is definitely in love with you.

He wants more intimacy

We are not talking about sexual intimacy here, we’re talking about the random pokes or never missing a chance to hug you. If he loves you, he will feel a constant need to hold your hand, kiss or simply care for you.

He doesn’t judge you for your craziness

Sometimes women do act a bit crazy, some more than others. But your man doesn’t mind the crazy in you and you don’t feel shy to be yourself when you’re with them. They make you feel comfortable in your skin without judging you for anything.

He supports your dreams

The first indication of true love is that your partner supports you to follow the path you’ve chosen, rather than trying to create one for you. Otherwise, it can be hard choosing between the person you love and the thing you’re meant to do.

He initiates contact

If you notice an increase in the number of texts or calls, then that’s great! This means he wants to hear your voice and enjoys having conversations with you.

Compromise is a two-way street in your relationship

Every couple has to make certain compromises in a relationship. But sometimes one partner ends us sacrificing more than the other one. However, when you see the compromises are not coming only from your side, then that is a huge sign your man loves you.

