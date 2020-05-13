10 Super romantic Bollywood movies for couples to watch on Netflix during the lockdown

Here are 10 Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix to watch with your significant other during the lockdown.

With the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi hinting at yet another extension of the lockdown, we have no other option but to spend the time indoors. But if you’re lucky enough to be with your loved ones during these difficult times, try to make the most of it. While you might not be able to get away and get lost in the natural wilderness due to the catastrophe that has befallen the world, but you can escape into the movies (even if it's for a little while). And what’s better than doing it with someone you love by your side.

When you’re done with all the baking and virtual meetings, and there is nothing else left to do, that’s when it’s time to binge-watch some romantic movies to kill time. And maybe reignite the love lost in the hustle and bustle of life. In fact, this is time for you to catch up on all the romantic movies you wanted to watch with your significant other.

Without further ado, here are 10 Bollywood romantic films on Netflix to help you fall in love all over again.

Love per Square Feet

This movie has no dull moments in it. Through the course of this romantic comedy, you will come across very common difficulties that today’s urban youth faces. Nonetheless, a funny and enjoyable film.

Tamasha

This is a love story with so much more. Two strangers meet each other in Corsica and decide to keep their identities hidden. Time changes everything between them when they meet in Delhi. Directed by Imitiaz Ali, this movie will make you cry, laugh and think (a lot) at the same time. If you don’t like typical Bollywood flicks, this is the one you should go for.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

This is a story of two people at two separate and defining times in their lives. This movie is a fresh take on the lives of youth and romance. It also beautifully brings out the magic of travel and experiencing new things and of course, love.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

A coming of age story starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza. The story is about two best friends who fall in love with each other. This movie displays love and friendship in a way that is hard to come by in a Bollywood movie.

Masaan

This is Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie that tugs at your heartstrings. It is a story of love and loss of four individuals stuck between the intricacies of society and the caste system.

Khoobsurat

A hopelessly romantic doctor meets a handsome young Rajput prince who is the complete opposite of her. The cute chemistry of Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan will make you fall in love again. This movie has a strange charm that will keep you invested in it.

Lunchbox

The movie revolves around a lonely widower and an unhappy housewife, who build a fantasy world together through the notes they exchange in the lunchbox. Starring Irfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, this movie will fill you with optimism, gratitude and love.

Hum Tum

Hum Tum is a light-hearted romantic comedy starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji. Not the greatest of movies, but definitely worth watching for the indescribable affectionate feeling that comes with it.

Kal Ho Na Ho

To all the SRK fans, this movie is a must-watch. From the cast to the story to the songs, everything about it is amazing. Re-watch this one to feel the warm and fuzzy love once again. One of those movies that will make you laugh out loud and cry like a baby.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar’s directorial debut, this movie follows the love triangle of three college students over time. There is family drama, unrequited love, untimely death and more. It is almost impossible to skip this one if you live in India. But if for some reason, you haven’t seen it watch it right now.

