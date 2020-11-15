11 Signs you are the biggest complainer and don't realise it at all

Some people tend to complain a lot about everything and everyone. They cannot see anything good in others and don’t realise this as well.

Complaining is a common trait which can be noticed among most of us. When we complain about something or someone, then we consider ourselves as victims and cannot see any positive sides of the part being complained about.

Many people do it often without even realising it. But some subtle traits can define you as a complainer to help you fix the problem.

Signs you are a complainer and don’t know about it:

1.You never see them as your complaints rather you consider them as realistic and logical. You keep hitting on those points without thinking logically for once.

2.You are your worst critic and always criticise yourself for everything. You cannot take any of your mistakes casually and point out to your past incident to consider yourself as the biggest failure.

3.You cannot handle compliments about yourself. You feel embarrassed for being praised and cannot praise others as well.

4.You feel irritated about everything and raise a question against them.

5.You think about yourself as a perfectionist and to try to convey this to others through your words and actions.

6.You also cannot take criticism very easily. You think people are trying to put you down in front of everyone. You cannot even rectify those mistakes.

7.You tend to compare yourself to others and put yourself on the negative side. You think they are doing better than you.

8.You think people are constantly taking advantage of you and trying to use you.

9.Your friends have stopped inviting you for get-togethers. This is probably because they are tired of listening to your nonstop complaining and want to avoid you.

10.People now don’t offer any help or advice to you as you never take it from them.

11.Your friends and family now ask you to realise how often you complain and request you to stop it.

Things you can do to stop this:

1.Instead of telling your complaints to other people, write it down on a paper.

2.If you get a scope of venting this to your close one, then talk about it and vent it all out at one time. And never talk about this again.

3.Instead of finding the negative sides, try to find the positive sides of it.

4.Avoid other people who tend to complain a lot as they have a bad influence.

