12 Signs that indicate you’re dealing with toxic relatives

Having a big fat desi family can be as thrilling as it can be comforting. But at times, it can also feel chaotic and lead to you having some toxic people in your life. Well, they say that you cannot choose your family, but you can choose how you react and respond to them. So, if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed on dealing with your relatives lately, here are a few ways to know whether they are bringing toxicity to your life.

Take a look at some of the frequent traits exhibited by toxic people:

They act without any thought or concern for your emotional needs or feelings. Their actions could be causing you discomfort. They are judgemental about your life choices and use harsh words to criticise you. They call you names or taunts that feel like verbal abuse. They have no respect for your boundaries and they often cross the line making you furious. They never compromise or meet you halfway on things. It is always their way or the highway. They behave as though they are entitled to give you advice and are always right just because they are older. They make unfair demands of you and expect you to have a servile attitude because you are younger. They can often be heard bad-mouthing others behind their back and cursing others they are jealous of. They take no responsibility for their mistakes and instead, choose to place the blame on others for their perceived ineptitude. They never apologise and hurt your feelings frequently. They express anger on your behavior, but you cannot express your feelings of discontent with them, which makes it a one-way stream of abuse. They guilt you into doing things they want. You are emotionally blackmailed into doing their bidding or manipulated should you refuse.

We all have relatives who drain us of positivity and leave us feeling emotionally exhausted. It is time to reclaim your happiness and stand up for yourself so that you can detox from the emotionally abusive members of your extended family.

