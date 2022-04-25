13 Questions to ask a girl or guy on your first date together

A first date brings with it a tummy full of butterflies but also a plethora of possibilities for a beautiful future together. If it is your first meeting in real life, then it may be all the more daunting. You may be apprehensive of lulls in the conversation and awkward silences that can threaten to ruin your date. So, use this guide to 13 questions you can ask a girl or guy on your first date to ensure you have a chatty and enjoyable evening!

What’s your favorite midnight snack? (If your date is a foodie, then this is sure to be a long and fun conversation) What was the last meal you ate that you absolutely loved? Do you speak any foreign languages? Who is a comic book character you feel like you can compare yourself to? (DC or Marvel for the win!) What’s your favorite thing to do with your family on a Sunday? (Bonding over your closeness to your respective families can be sweet) What is one dish you would love for me to cook for you someday? The best compliment you have ever received? (Everyone loves flattery and this may help them reminisce about treasured compliments they have gotten) Your favorite music band or artist? (Similar taste in music can be a great thing to bond over) Tell me about an act of mischief you committed when you were in school? What does happiness mean for you? Tell me about your happiest memory from when you were a kid. (Having them feel sentimental and nostalgic can help them open up to you) What is something in your life that you are grateful for? Do you prefer flowers or chocolates? (Probe them about their favorite flower or type of chocolate and surprise them with it on your next date!)

Remember that while you needn’t ask all of these and pose a barrage of questions to your date, these conversations starters are a great place to begin!

