14 Unique Father’s day gifts for your dad who says he wants nothing

Father’s Day is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this Father’s Day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 14 unique and practical products with the best reviews that he will definitely love and use all the time!

14 Best Father’s day presents for your dad who said he wants nothing:

Now your dad can give himself a relaxing foot massage any time he wants with this foot massager. This foot massager uses a combination of kneading, rolling and arch scraping to help increase blood circulation and muscle relaxation. It has 3 custom modes to target the tip of your toes, arch of the foot, sole of the foot with adjustable kneading speed and a manual mode to target your areas such as calves with adjustable speed and two different massaging directions.

Price: $88.99

Encourage your dad to stay fit and lose the dad bod with this health and fitness tracking band. They simply have to connect this band to their phones and see real-time pace and distance on their wrist. Apart from monitoring their physical activity, it also keeps a track of their sleep cycle, heart rate and step count. It more precisely tracks calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones.

Price: $97

Now your dad can make himself a hot brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of his own kitchen with this coffee maker. The anti-drip function allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished. He can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso by simply selecting single or double shots of espresso with a simple one button press. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: $199.99

Everyone loves a good beard but no one appreciates a shabby beard. It is extremely vital to trim your beard every once in a while in order to give it a shape and enhance its growth. Gift your dad this beard trimmer so that his beard is always in shape. It lasts upto 60 minutes on a full charge and will give him the beard of his dreams. It has a unique one blade that will let you style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft.

Price: $34.99

If your dad knows how to play chess then gift him this chess board so that you can have a match with him and spend more time with him. This rosewood chess board comes with a compact design and can be easily carried around, and also looks extremely classy. The interior of the storage compartment is lined with rich green velvet which cushions the chessmen for easy and safe transport.

Price: $14.85

Gift your dad a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help him get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in his body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: $39.99

If your dad has been working from home these days and has been receiving endless work calls, then these earphones will be his saviour. These earphones come with a mic which means that he can attend all the work phone calls hands-free and also hear clearly. They also look super rich and are highly durable.

Price: $13.40

If your dad travels often or simply travels a distance every morning for work, then he can now enjoy his morning coffee from wherever he is with this insulated travel tumbler that also says ‘Thank You Dad’. The tumbler features a double-walled vacuum that provides excellent temperature protection. It will keep your dad’s drink hot for 6 hours and cold for 12 hours. So that he can feel the warmth from the winter sunshine when he drinks his hot coffee, and he can feel the youth and vitality of summer when he drinks his cold beverage.

Price: $19.99

Now make sure that your father can enjoy a chilled beverage every evening after a long day of work with this beverage cooler. It is the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favourite beverages. The patented design uses regular water to chill and there are no chemicals or gels. If he is running late and does not have time to prepare his iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill his coffee in less than 60 seconds. He can take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an iced coffee on the go. It is perfect for chilling any beverage whether it’s a special blend of tea, juice, wine or other adult beverages without dilution, he can even chill a glass of wine or beer.

Price: $24.99

Now your dad can take his indoor drinking nights up a notch with these stainless steel reusable ice cubes. We all love our drinks chilled especially in these summers but don’t you hate it when the ice cubes melt and dilute your beverage? That is when these steel ice cubes will come to your dad’s rescue. He can simply freeze these and use them to cool his drinks without diluting them.

Price: $12.99

Handcrafted from natural wood, this perfect daughter-to-dad gift comes with a thoughtful message on the reverse of the face. It's shipped in a wooden watch box engraved with the words "Best Dad Ever." The watch is handcrafted with 100 percent natural wood with no harmful chemicals or paints. It is lightweight and comfortable on the wrist.

Price: $39.90

This mug is one of the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing your dad to set and maintain his preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. This mug can be controlled by his smartphone and he can set the temperature, customise presets, receive notifications and more. It intelligently wakes up when hot liquid is poured in and enters sleep mode when not in use. It will maintain your desired drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day when paired with the included charging coaster.

Price: $127.11

If your dad loves watching movies and TV shows on his mobile phone, then this will make the perfect present for him. This phone holder can be adjusted to meet his different viewing demands. The pad back and the bottom of this cell phone stand are fully covered by anti-skid silicone, which can provide maximum protection for the device from any scratches and slides. It comes with a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers a stunning sound with enhanced bass, tight mids, and crystal clear highs without distortion at any volume. Moreover, the speaker comes with a built-in microphone.

Price: $24.89

If your dad has the habit of leaving his things around and then forgetting where he has kept them, then this nightstand organiser will help him keep all his essentials in one place. It can easily be assembled and installed by following the installation guide. This wood phone charging station can be suitable for iPad charging or even bigger devices. In addition, the hidden cable slot can be used for charging multiple devices at the same time, such as mobile phones, tablets, headphones, watches, etc. and it will keep your essentials neatly arranged.

Price: $41.89

If your dad is someone who often says that he does not want anything for himself, but goes to all lengths to get you exactly what you want, then this Father’s Day show him that he is loved and appreciated with these unique gifts. The products mentioned above are not only super cool but also something that he can make great use out of.

