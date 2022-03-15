17 Affirmations married couples can utter to welcome love in their lives

While a wedding is a grand event that may last a week, your marriage will be the true test of your relationship. It is a long road that has many twists and turns you must navigate with the aid of your spouse. If you have been feeling distant or disconnected from your partner, then you should know that it is never too late to make amends or work on your relationship. Take a look at some of the positive statements you can say to manifest more understanding and love in your marriage every day.

Love is a choice and I choose to love my husband/wife every day. We are working on strengthening our bond as eternal lovers. I will listen to my wife before rebuking her with angry words. I will take the chance and be the first to say sorry. I am faithful as well as dedicated to my wife. I will back my husband in his most passionate endeavours. We are stronger together and must work as a team. I will begin today by being grateful that they are in my life. Every day is a gift to work on my marriage. I shall see and respect the individual that my husband is rather than wishing to change them to be who I desire. I will see the positive side of things every day. I will take a moment to thank my wife for all she does every day to keep the household running smoothly. I will accept my differences with my husband without hesitation. I love every side of my partner completely. We will attempt to laugh together daily. We love each other and our family more every day. I accept that I must forgive my husband or wife with grace every day.

Using positive affirmations or statements every day is a great way to boost the love in your marriage. Include your spouse in this process and let them discover their own affirmations that you can utter together to strengthen your bond.

