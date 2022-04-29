18 Mother’s Day gift ideas for mom’s who like to travel a lot

Mothers Day 2022 is just around the corner and it is a great day to let our mothers know just how grateful we are for their constant love and support, and for simply their existence. Your mother has given you life and love. Culinary delights after school and one long ride to your prom date's home. Wise words, and maybe even a few harsh ones to discipline you when needed. If your mom is a wanderer who loves to travel or if she has to travel a lot because of her work, then here we have a few mother’s day gift ideas that will be super useful for her and will make travelling a whole lot easier and much more fun for her.

Mother’s Day gift ideas for mom’s who travel a lot:

Here, we have a list of gift ideas that will be super useful for mom’s who are always travelling.

1. Electronic Organiser

If your mom is travelling for work, it is obvious that she will be carrying a lot of her electronics. There is a high possibility that all the various chargers and wires may get lost in the luggage. This is where the electronic organiser will come to her aid. It features multiple pockets of various sizes and provides great flexibility for organising electronic accessories. The heavy-duty, durable and water repellent nylon moulded case with an elegant design will protect her items from scratches, dust and accidental dropping.

Price: $16.99

Buy Now

2. Scratch Off World Map

The most detailed and beautiful scratch off map around, the classy matte black with a bright finish underlying makes the most vibrant colours and a stunning piece for any room. It is a huge gift for mom travellers and it is large enough so that you can see each and every country. Even the tiniest islands can be scratched off. It will make your mom feel grateful for all the life adventures she has already had. It will encourage her curiosity and hunger to explore new places and cultures.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

3. Travel Journal

What is better for a travel-loving mom than an amazing travel journal? She can create her travel bucket list and start fulfilling it, explore new places, and plan organised, exciting and safe trips. She can make long-lasting positive memories and live a life of adventure! This journal is made to help experience any trip to the fullest and not waste a single moment. One can prepare lists of places to see and things to do, the travel planner pages can be used to plan out your days and make travel diary entries. Your mom can document her memorable moments and fill out the trip review section to memorise people she’s met, places she’s seen and reflect on her journey.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

4. Initial Luggage Tag

Luggage tags are essential for every traveller. Give your mom a luggage tag with her initial on it, so that it is easy for her to spot her luggage at the carousel. This luggage tag is made with the purpose of being clipped onto your luggage and not be taken off for a very long time. The beautiful contrast of the letter will make her tag that much easier to pick out from a sea of luggage.

Price: $8.99

Buy Now

5. Lost Without You Necklace

Show your appreciation for the woman you cherish the most in your life with this beautiful piece of jewellery. Your mom will get to hold you and the memories you’ve shared close to her heart every time she wears your present, no matter where she is. Nothing says “I love you” like something she can wear every day. Let mom know that no matter where you are your heart is home with her!

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

6. Compact Hair Dryer

Finally, the hair dryer of every mom's dreams. This compact hair dryer is portable, compact, and it folds! SO easy to take on her next trip. This lightweight travel blow dryer features a folding handle for compact storage, making it easy to pack in a suitcase or carry on bag or store in a drawer and it only weighs 1 pound. With plenty of power and dual voltage conversion folded into its stylish and ergonomic housing, this styler produces big results with little effort.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

7. iRoller Screen Cleaner

How about a small reusable touchscreen cleaner? This screen cleaner is a perfect size to fit in her purse – with no liquid, there’s no risk of a mess! Her tablet or phone gets plenty of fingerprints especially with kids around. With a few quick rolls, this cleaner instantly removes fingerprints, smudges, and smears from touch screens on the phone or tablet better than any microfiber cloth can!

Price: $58

Buy Now

8. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

A portable AND waterproof Bluetooth speaker? She is going to love it! Another awesome gift for the travelin’ mom – the gift of tunes! This bluetooth speaker is surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume. It can easily be carried around and can even be used in the shower and around the pool.

Price: $27.99

Buy Now

9. Travel Towel

If your mom is a cleanliness freak and does not believe in using hotel towels or if she is going trekking, then a travel towel will work wonders for her. This towel is made from high quality microfiber making it easy to pack. Convenient and fast drying - this towel can be air dried in a short time and is more absorbent and dirt repellent than ordinary towels.

Price: $6.99 - $21.99

Buy Now

10. Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag

This toiletry bag will help your mom save a lot of space since it is so compact. It features separate compartments with large capacity to fit 6 to 10 full-sized bottles. She can also keep her skincare products, cosmetics, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes or any toiletries well-organised. The large front pocket is a special section for storing 2 sets of makeup brushes and a large eyeshadow palette. The PVC cover with velcro will protect the brushes from getting dirty.

Price: $25

Buy Now

11. Wireless Portable Charging Dock

Keeping your phone charged is a task especially when you are travelling. Now your mom’s phone will always be charged with this wireless charging dock. She can adjust a comfortable position for watching movies, sending a message or performing facial recognition.The wireless charger is lightweight and is designed in a small size. It features only one cable and one adapter (both included) to save space on your desk.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

12. Travel Blanket

This blanket is a lightweight and extra comfy all-season blanket that is the perfect travel companion. It is large enough to keep your mom warm and compact enough to be carried in the car, plane, airport, for camping and more. Made with exclusive premium microfleece yarns, it creates a velvety and fuzzy feel that is soft to the touch. Not only will the travel blanket keep her warm when needed, the carrying case can also act as the perfect place to rest her head.

Price: $29.95

Buy Now

13. Portable Contact Lens & Glasses Case

If your mom wears contact lenses or glasses, she would be well aware about the struggles of carrying the case and the solution everywhere, and also losing it. This contact lens case has two sides, one for the eyeglasses, the other for contact lenses and its accessories. She won't have to worry about where to put her glasses when she is wearing contacts anymore. It contains contact lens accessories including contact lens double box, solution bottle, rubber-tipped tweezer and a stick tool. She does not need to bring a separate eyeglasses case or another contact lens holder.

Price: $12.95

Buy Now

14. 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

If your mom goes on a lot of long trips then this 4-piece luggage travel set will make just the perfect gift for her. The set features one large suitcase, one medium suitcase, one large handbag and one small handbag. The suitcases in this set are extremely sturdy, lightweight and easy to operate. The bags are super spacious and easy to carry. It is also available in 5 versatile colours.

Price: $129.99

Buy Now

15. Travel Pillow

If your mom always suffers from a neck spasm after a long journey, then this travel pillow will be her knight in shining armour! With a perfect curved shape design, this memory foam travel pillow will fix her neck, prevent her head from falling forward, and relieve neck pain during travel. With the added adjustable rope lock, she can adjust the angle and the size of the pillow randomly, meeting different neck size requirements. This pillow also comes with a travel bag, a sleeping mask and ear buds.

Price: $23.99

Buy Now

16. Noise Cancelling Earbuds

We all know that travelling is just no fun without the right music. We all need our own background music every time we are travelling. Gift your mom these noise cancelling earbuds so that she can keep herself entertained during long journeys. These earbuds are waterproof and sweat-resistant. They feature 4 microphones for perfect voice calls.

Price: $94.99

Buy Now

17. Airpods Travel Case

Airpods are a saviour during travelling but they are so tiny that they can easily get lost or misplaced. And no one can afford misplacing a pair of airpods. This storage case can easily fit into your mom’s purse, shoulder bag or suitcase. It is a semi-hard carrying case protecting the device from shock, shake and scratch. The strong compact lightweight case features two mesh pockets each in the lid and base to keep the true wireless earbuds charger box and wall charger/charge cord separately.

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

18. Laptop Bag

If your mom travels often for work, then she most definitely needs a laptop bag that is spacious and also looks chic. This laptop briefcase is perfect to throw under the seat on an airplane. It has 3 compartments to meet all her needs well. It features two front pockets that will allow her to put her daily necessities conveniently. And one large storage compartment can let her store her pens, books, and passport in an organised manner. A separate tech compartment with a large opening design can make her quickly pass through airport security, and three pockets in the main compartment also keeps her tech gadgets tidy.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

Mothers Day 2022 is coming close and it is always best to be prepared in advance with your gift. Your mother deserves to know just how loved and appreciated she is, especially if she is a working mom. Working and travelling mothers usually feel guilty for not being able to spend too much time with their family. This mothers day, show her that she is the best with these unique, useful and thoughtful mother’s day gift ideas.

