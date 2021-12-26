3 Adorable ideas to break the ice in your arranged marriage

Meeting your soulmate in an arranged marriage can feel like destiny. But you may feel like there’s more to your partner than meets the eye. However, getting to know your prospective spouse on a deeper level is easier said than done as there may be awkward silences between you two. So, it is imperative that you set the right tone for warmth and love by breaking the ice once and for all between the both you. Well, you may use the following tips to get more comfortable with your partner.

Cook for each other

Cooking is not only an important life skill, but a shared activity that can help you bond. So, ask your partner to come over with some ingredients for their favorite dish and cook it for them. Using their help to dice vegetables and working together to bake a sinful dessert can bring you closer.

Have them meet your best friends

Another great way to break the ice is to invite them and their best friend to go for dinner and drinks with you and your bestie. While the two of you may feel awkward, you may be sure that your friends won’t be. They can be the best ice-breakers and lead the conversation to a place where you discover fun secrets about your partner’s childhood that would otherwise be a mystery to you.

Seek your thrills at an amusement park

If an un-chaperoned date is on the cards, then take your partner to an amusement park. This lets you both participate in thrilling activities without waiting for the other to start a conversation. So bring out your wild side at a water park and the two of you will find each other giggling like kids in no time at all. You may even find yourselves holding hands or depending on each other for moral support on the more adventurous rides like roller-coasters, which will help you make great memories.

While you may start off feeling like strangers, these activities can make sure you feel like you’ve known your partner forever!

