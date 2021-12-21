3 Aspects to consider before you agree to an arranged marriage

It would be safe to say that meeting a prospective bride or groom for an arranged marriage can be a situation that is fraught with awkwardness at first. However, once the ice is broken, you do get around to addressing key concerns. While you’ve probably spoken about having children and your career aspirations, there may be many seemingly minor things that are left unsaid. However, these could be critical to having a lasting and healthy marriage. Hence, we spell out three key aspects you must stop to consider before you say yes to an arranged marriage.

Gauge your financial compatibility

In today’s day and age financial compatibility is just as critical as emotional maturity. It would be wise to have an open discussion about how you would like to share your finances after marriage. Would you be splitting all the expenses equally? Perhaps you would wish the one bringing in more income to handle most of the expenses? If women plan to support their parents financially after being wed, they must ensure their partner is 100 per cent on board with the notion. Even if you are planning to be a homemaker it would be wise to discuss this upfront and speak of financial independence you seek within the marriage.

Consider revealing your past indiscretions

The worst thing to discover in an arranged marriage is skeletons buried away in your partner’s closet. Whether these are past relationships, broken engagements or even a divorce, it is best to open up about your situation. Leaving things unsaid could break the trust between both the spouses should secrets be uncovered years later once you are wed.

Discuss expectations regarding housework

Many families expect women to take on a number of responsibilities around the house after marriage. Right from cooking and cleaning to household chores like laundry. Whether or not you are a working woman, it would be wise to discuss the responsibilities you’d like to take on and ones that you wouldn’t. It is also the perfect time to make your demands on how you’d like your man to share in household chores or hire house help.

Laying your cards on the table is a great way to ensure you are making an informed decision when stepping into matrimony. It will also smoothen the process of settling in with your new spouse.

