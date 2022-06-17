3 Behaviors you must avoid when dating in the 21st century

Dating strangers and hoping that the next one you meet would be your soulmate is no easy task. If you’ve been entering cafes with hope in your heart only to return disappointed and without a second date, then read on. We delve into woke dating to uncover some of the unspoken rules that can help you make a good impression. So, take a look at some of the key behaviors you must avoid when dating in the 21st century.

Being superficial or shallow

Gone are the days when you judge someone based on their appearance. While getting dolled up for a date is your own choice, you must also be willing to accept and love the flawed individual beneath the flawless makeup. Above all, do not think you can body shame your date for not having the dimensions you coveted in your lover. Remember that it costs nothing to offer someone your respect.

Homophobia or homophobic remarks

This is a big one. There was a time, eons ago when mainstream media or movies did not shy away from cracking homophobic jokes in the name of situational comedy. However, this is no longer the case. So, you must keep yourself in check and educate yourself so that you do not make offensive jokes at the expense of our LGBT community when on a date.

Gender-based stereotypes

You must also remember to steer clear of gender-based stereotypes. For instance, do not insinuate that a woman’s role is solely in the kitchen or suggest that your date give up her career after marriage. And when it comes to men, not mock them for putting on makeup or choosing shirts in shades of pink. Remember that it is perfectly acceptable for men to be crossdressers or for women to work while their husbands are homemakers among other things.

Meet your date with an open mind and you’ll be surprised at how a new love can enrich your life.

Also Read: Cute date ideas to ensure you're not bored when you're dating a friend