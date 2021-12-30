3 Effective ways to deal with a husband who has anger issues

It is never easy being married to someone who is prone to violent spells of frustration and anger. Some men might have the restraint necessary to never harm their wives. However, there are many that do let their spouse face the brunt of their anger. If you have experienced this and have confronted your husband, but feel that he hasn’t changed, then fret not. We bring you a few ways to deal with a spouse who has a tendency to get violently angry.

De-escalate the situation and detach yourself emotionally

When you notice your husband getting angry, you may be tempted to argue and engage in a vicious war of words. However, the best way is to try to de-escalate the situation by keeping your cool and refusing to be baited by his taunts. Having an ugly spat could make your partner angrier and they could get defensive and more violent. Hence, try to detach emotionally and direct your words in a soothing voice with pure logic to end the argument.

Build a support network outside your marriage

It may be natural for you to want to convey your distress to your mother-in-law or perhaps your sister-in-law. Yet, it is possible that they have never witnessed that side of your husband. Therefore, their judgement may be clouded and in the worst of cases, they may refuse to believe you when you speak of your husband’s anger issues. Hence, you must have a support system of friends or your own relatives outside the marriage who you can confide in.

Never fear walking away

Women often fear walking away from a heated argument knowing well that it may end in physical abuse. While it is evident that you value your spouse, you must care more for your own safety and walk away in time before the argument results in a fist fight.

In case you have been a victim of domestic violence or sexual violence within the marriage, then you must reach out to the local police authorities for help. Never fear walking away from a bad situation, as you can rebuild your life as a happier one.

