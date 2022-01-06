3 Positive and surprising ways in which retirement affects your marriage

Over the years as you hustle about your jobs to build your careers and manage a household, you probably find yourself growing distant from your husband or wife. After all, the only time you see them is an hour in the morning, a couple in the evening before slumber takes over your night. But retirement certainly changes things for you may find yourself at home 24 hours a day with your spouse right there beside you. This is precisely why you probably can’t see the surprising yet positive ways in which retirement affects your marriage.

It gives you time to rekindle intimacy

Many couples complain that being married for decades together often leaves them feeling like they are roommates rather than lovers. Hence, retirement is a time when a lot of couples are living alone in togetherness as their children have often moved away for work or marriage. These empty nesters can now devote their time to pleasing each other and rediscover intimacy in their golden years.

You can undertake joint-projects like fitness

As you age there are some things you simply must focus on and fitness is one of them. Right from taking your routine medication to doing light exercises at home, retirement offers solace in the fact that your husband will be there, working out with you every step of the way.

Tackling household chores together brings you closer

If one of you has been a homemaker and the other has worked full time, you’ve probably never done the dishes together. This stands true for spouses who have both had jobs and simply hired help to do the chores for years together. So, when you fold the laundry together, or vacuum the couch or perhaps whip up a nice meal for yourselves; it shall feel like your very first date all over again.

Bonding while executing household chores and errands is a wonderful way to nourish your partnership that has probably weathered more than your fair share of storms over the years.

Also Read: 7 Tips to embrace healthy and happy ageing