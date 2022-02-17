3 Practical reasons why you must end your romance with your boss

by Aditi Balsaver   |  Published on Feb 17, 2022
   
3 Practical reasons why you must end your romance with your boss
Often there are times in life when the risky and thrilling aspects of love charm us the most. While some experience this when they date the bad guy, others have dated a woman with many red flags. Yet, nothing is quite as interesting as a workplace romance. However, this does come with its fair share of risks. Take a look at some reasons why you should end such a relationship, especially if you are dating your boss.

  1. Promotions could come to a standstill

Sure, you may enjoy gazing at each other across the work floor, or sip your coffee in the canteen while stealing glances at each other unbeknownst to your colleagues. However, problematic situations may arise when it is time for your appraisal. Your boss may not wish to seem partial to you, so you may miss out on a coveted promotion even if you deserved it. On the other hand, any progress you make at work may be devalued because your co-workers assume you’re getting ahead because of your relationship with your boss.

  1. Hurt feelings could lead to a wrongful sexual harassment case

Whether your boss is the founder and CEO of the company or just a reporting manager at the firm; such a romance has murky consequences. Should you come on too strong or should they hurt your feelings while you were being intimate, either party may resort to filing a sexual harassment case against the other. This can mean legal trouble for one or both of you.

  1. A bad breakup may mean getting fired

While the beginning may be fun, if your relationship goes awry long-term, it could bode trouble for your association with the company. Remember that your boss has the power to fire you if he or she finds it unpleasant to work with you. This may very well happen should you have a bad breakup where they cannot stand to see you every day.

If you remain resolute in your love for your boss, then you might want to disclose your relationship to the HR and ask them to help you decide on the best way ahead.

