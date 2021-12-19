3 Reasons why your partner might not be ready for marriage yet

It won’t be wrong to say that, by now, the 2021 wedding wave might have taken over you. And why not? The VicKat wedding images and our social media feed with not less than a hundred wedding announcements leave us no option but to jump on the bandwagon. And if this is why you can’t help but insist your partner make the Qubool Hai moment come true but end up getting ‘be patient’ for an answer, don’t be disappointed. There can be several reasons why your partner feels so, and no, it doesn’t mean that he or she isn’t serious with you.

Here are 3 reasons why your partner may not be ready for marriage yet.

He or she wants to give you the best in life

If your partner asks you to be patient and wait for some time, there are chances that he or she is up to something big. It can be related to their professional or personal life, but be rest assured they are doing it keeping you in mind. But what if he or she keeps on delaying it with no good reason, you ask? It may be a reflection of how they want to keep things low-key and not let you know until it’s done, what their plans are.

They want to settle in first

Before settling in with you, there are chances that your partner must be planning to settle in their lives first. It can be mentally, emotionally, physically, or professionally. So, instead of rushing into things, give them time to plan and execute things, so that you two can get happily married in the future. Kill your worries, step into the shoes of your partner and think of what he or she must be going through before drawing conclusions.

They want to make it big for you

Marriage, undoubtedly, is one of the most memorable and precious moments of one’s life. So, if there’s some delay in finalising it, there are chances your partner wants to make the moment big for you. Stop pressurising them, but don’t forget to keep reminding them, that you, too, are in a situation, if any, and make mutual decisions. And, after all, rushing into things can definitely land you in trouble.

So, the next time before you pick a fight with your partner for not taking marriage decision seriously, remember that there may be something that they have to fix first. Keep all the doubts at bay and have faith in your partner, because who else knows them better than you.

