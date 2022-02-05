3 Secrets on how to get a guy call you

The issue of when and if to call men is one that always seems to perplex women in relationships. Almost every woman has a strong opinion on this subject. Some women believe that you must wait a certain amount of time after a man has promised to call but hasn't. Other women believe that it is best not to delegate the task of calling up to him at all, and that you should pick up the phone and call him first.

So, if you find yourself in a never-ending texting conversation with a man and want to start building a real connection with him by calling him, do so, here are three ways on how to make him call you.

1. Give him a command

"Call me tonight," say to him. "I'd like to hear you speak." You might think that's a little bold, but it's bold in a good way. You aren't yelling at him, are you? You're simply giving him a directive, which, by the way, is kind of hot. Just say it — but keep in mind the distinction between assertive and aggressive.

2. Be playful

If your man finds you boring via text, he'll assume you'll be boring on the phone as well and nobody wants to be on a boring phone call! It's actually preferable to catch up via video call, because seeing someone on a screen is the next best thing to going on a date, right? We notice body language. We see expressions on people's faces. It's a genuine connection, enhanced even by a phone call. However, if you are unable to make a video call, at least make a phone call.

3. Leave him wanting more

We've all had those phone calls that go on for hours and hours, and you don't want to get off the phone because it's so fascinating. However, if that's all you're getting, it may become a barrier to having him call you more frequently. When you talk on the phone, make sure you vary the length of time you spend on the phone. If it's late and you want to keep talking, say something like, "I'm enjoying talking with you, but I have to go; let's talk again soon." This way he’ll be left with wanting more from the previous night.

Learn how to persuade a guy to call you. The sooner you do, the sooner Mr. Perfect for you will dial your number.



