3 Secrets to a long lasting and happy marriage

If we ask what’s the first thing that crosses our mind when we see a couple who have celebrated their Silver and Golden jubilee together? Most will say, how do they manage to stay together for so long? And rightly so. It’s a mystery that we all want to solve and that is why we all look for mantras to a happy and successful marriage.

So, if you, too, are on the lookout for the same, here are 3 secrets of couples to a long-lasting and happy marriage.

Making love is the key

The first and most important ingredient of a happy marriage is lovemaking. A healthy relationship calls for physical touch. Being intimate in a relationship not only gives you validation for your love but also keeps the couple happy and close together. However, this intimate feeling has to come from within, forcing the other partner to make love won’t help. The two of you have to be comfortable enough and fight to keep the spark alive in your relationship. Once you have cracked this code, your marriage is likely to last forever.

Learn the art of understanding

Understanding each other is just as important as making love. If you have decided to spend your life with your partner, it’s your responsibility to understand them and co-operate with them. Know how they are feeling and how you can help. Step into their shoes before you draw conclusions and never indulge in playing the blame game. Understand each other’s needs and desires, and fulfill them. Strive to grow together and not just become old.

A little bit of adjustment goes a long way

Compromising in a relationship is a big no, but making a little bit of adjustment here and there is the secret of a long-lasting relationship. Living with a different human can be overwhelming, at times, but all you have to do is to know when to adjust with each other. This has to come from both sides. Talk it out when things are taking over you. Explain to each other why and where is the need for a bit of adjustment and never force it on the other person. Let them take the initiative, so that they do it willingly and from their heart, and not just as a result of pressure or for the sake of doing it.

While there’s no one size fits all approach to marriage, these three are generic ingredients that help many couples stay together forever. So, you need not follow just these but take the hassle of finding out what magic ingredient you need in your relationship to make it work for eternity.

