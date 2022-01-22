3 Signs that you are dating a total Alpha male

The main hallmark of an alpha male definitely comes with a trait of social dominance. Known for their competitiveness, charisma, commitment and boldness, their pursuits are driven by tenacity and an urgent sense of mission. With a total bonus of his style which is extremely dapper, dating an alpha male can be an interesting experience, where you finally feel like you are dating your equal.

Here, we bring you 3 signs which might tell you that you are into a big game, dating a total alpha male.

1. He’s remarkably courageous

An alpha male will go an extra mile for you. Alpha males acknowledge their partner’s problems — they don’t run away from them. They won’t get paralysed or endlessly complain. They’ll keep going, keep trying, and keep living by your side. A mature alpha is far from ‘toxic’ or aggressive: he will act judiciously to defend the ones he loves and take action when required.

2. He inspires you to be your best version

Alpha males will always continue to amaze you and spark a self-motivation within you. They will make you appreciate life in ways you’ve never appreciated it. This person will bring about experiences you could have never imagined. After all this is what love is all about: A partner who inspires you to be better, to do more with your life, to follow your dreams, to be passionate, to do all those things you never planned on doing on your own.

3. He’s highly driven

An alpha male is driven by passion. He doesn’t want to just settle or do what everyone else does. They dream of endless possibilities. They are focused and have great confidence in their abilities. They don't waste their time with judgmental, gossipy people either. They objectively observe and learn from the successes and failures of others.

Dating an alpha male can be rewarding because this type of man is usually a take-charge type who knows what he wants out of life and isn't afraid to go after it.

