3 Signs your boyfriend isn't over his ex

While one may be technically free to date someone else the moment their previous relationship has ended, love does tend to linger in the heart at times. Yet, some people are keen to move on and start another relationship. If you fear that you might be a rebound or are wondering whether your boyfriend has truly moved on from his ex-girlfriend, then read on. The presence of these signs may confirm your worst fears as they indicate he may not be over his ex-lover.

He mentions her a lot

It is natural for us to speak of ones we love and we may even find ourselves fondly recollecting memories of them and narrating them to our friends and family. So, it can be a red flag if you find him mentioning her with an alarming frequency while making polite conversation. It probably means that he thinks about her very often.

He says that she’s his girl best friend

It is very common for women to have a guy as a best friend and it is natural that many men have some women as best friends. However, it is not easy to be friends with your ex-lover. At least not right away after ending the relationship. If your man says his ex is his girl bestie, then you have cause for worry. This is mainly because he may be spending an inordinate amount of time with her, which could bring back past feelings and allow them scope for reigniting the spark of love.

He often compares you to his ex

Every individual is singular in their qualities and their personality should be celebrated for being unique. But, if your boyfriend keeps comparing your behavior with that of his ex-girlfriend, then you may not be in a healthy relationship. He may also still be pining for his ex.

Matters of the heart are ever so fragile. Therefore, you must do a bit of introspection before moving on to your next dalliance. After all, isn’t is best to ensure that you do not wish to get back together with your ex, for doing so could cause grievous harm to your next partner!

Also Read: 7 Obvious signs that he likes you