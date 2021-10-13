3 Signs your partner is the one for you

Your phone rings, and the name of your better half flashes on the screen. Does this still give you butterflies in your stomach? If not, does it make you happy? There are chances that it does. And is this phone call responsible for you smiling the whole day, or being motivated enough to rock the office meeting, or not worry about getting the much-deserved promotion? If the answer to these questions is a yes, you know s/he is the one for you.

A relationship is not always about buying each other expensive gifts, or telling your friends about your partner, it is more about the kind of emotional support you get from your other half. Without this, no matter how long you two have been together, there is no chance of the relationship lasting for long.

Here are 3 signs that might prove that your partner is the one for you.

They are with you through thick and thin

A lot of people can stand by our side when we are enjoying success, or are celebrating our happiness, but there will only be a handful who will actually be with us when we are at our lowest. While there is not much they can do for you, what they can and will do is to never leave your side, and assure you that they are there. This can be via a simple loving and warm hug, a pat on your back, or by bringing in that slice of your favourite cake to bring a smile on your face. All of these sweet gestures prove that your partner does care about you, even if s/he is not vocal enough, and are the ones for you.

It’s you who they need at the end of the day

Nobody is perfect. There can be times when you are alone because your better half needs some time to themselves, but what proves their love for you is at the end of the day it is you who they look out for. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of a relationship, but what matters is they have always got your back, and will be back to you soon after they realise their mistake.

They make time for you

While this can be a topic of serious discussion, the gist is that the one who loves you will make time out for you. Be it a one liner message, or a 10 seconds phone call just to check on you, your better half will never forget to spare some time for you. This doesn’t necessarily mean frequent dates, two-hour video chats, constant I Love Yous, but just a small gesture that they know you are waiting. This is a proof of their loyalty, and a validation that you two can stay together for long.

