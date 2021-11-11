3 Things that can break your long distance relationship

Hundreds of calls, movie dates over video calls, long, never-ending WhatsApp chats, billions of memories and virtual hugs. This is what a long-distance relationship looks like for many. No matter how romantic it may sound to you, it is a tough deal to crack.

Trust and time issues, distance, fights and whatnot. One has to sail through it all. However, the ones who are keepers can make even the long-distance relationships the most romantic and beautiful of all. Because after all, it’s not the distance that matters, it’s the love between you both that does.

However, more often than, most of us end up making several mistakes, intentionally or unintentionally, that may hamper our long-distance relationship. Know what are those.

Constant fights

While a few fights might sound cute to your partner, but frequent and the ones that turn ugly is a big no-no. It not only leaves a bad impression on you but may also cause the relationship to end. What one has to keep in mind that physical meetings are rare or impossible in such relationships, and constant fights might make things worse. In order to avoid the fights, your partner may end up avoiding you. Things might turn sour between you both, and no matter how much you both love each other, if there’s no peace of mind in the relationship, it’s rare that it will run for long.

Over-possessiveness

It’s good to care about your partner and be possessive, but overdoing it is irritating. Give your partner, his or her time and space. Don’t put a guard on his or her activities. Since you are in a relationship you have to show faith and trust, because, without it, your relationship is just like an empty vessel. Ensure your partner that you are there for them, and you do trust them. Check on them from time to time, make them feel special but don’t cross the healthy limits.

Lies and the ‘I don’t care attitude’

Lies are the biggest destroyer of any relationship. No matter if it’s a small lie made just to make time to meet your friends or a big one. Things will definitely turn ugly. Maintain transparency in your relationship. Be crystal clear about your intentions and actions. Lastly, never show the ‘I don’t care' attitude. This is neither cool, nor it will land you in a happy relationship. It’s just a reflection of how unconcerned you are about your partner.

