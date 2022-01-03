3 Things to do if your tech-savvy partner ignores you

We all go through a phase when we feel ignored in a relationship. More so, if either of the partners is tech-savvy. We struggle to gain our partner’s attention but all our efforts seem to go in vain because it’s the love for all things tech that has his or her heart.

However, when in such a situation, we often indulge in a debate with ourselves as to whether it’s just a result of our overthinking or is it truly the case. It can, sometimes, be the latter.

So, if you, too, feel ignored by your tech-savvy partner, here are 3 things that you can do.

Make a timetable

It can be a real task for all the tech kings and queens to bring their curious minds to a pause and indulge in a healthy conversation. There can be times when your partner might be surfing the Internet while keeping you on call. This might be extremely annoying. So, if your partner, too, does this, tell them how you feel avoided and ignored and that they should follow a timetable. Make sure you don’t disturb them during their work hours and let them satisfy their hunger for knowledge during that time. But when the two of you are together in person or on call, tell them the time purely belongs to you two and work can’t be a hindrance.

Show interest in their work

If you, unlike your partner, aren’t tech-savvy at all, this may sound like a Herculean task to you. Showing interest in technology isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. So, even if you don’t like Tech Talk, try and show interest in what your partner does. This may give you two a little more time to be together while it will also make your partner happy. If it’s too difficult for you, do it for a few minutes. By doing this, there are chances that your partner might realise their mistake on their own and may surprise you with a lot more time when they see you putting in so much effort.

Be out-front about it

If nothing helps you can be transparent and out-front. Tell your partner where are they going wrong and how can it be solved. Don’t fight just put your points clearly across. Talk the matter through and come to a mutual decision. There are chances your partner may explain that it’s because of a certain project they are working on and are seeing a few tough days and that it’s only a matter of some time. If that’s the case, you just have to be patient enough and be supportive of your partner. Because, after all, who would want to lose a tech-savvy partner?

