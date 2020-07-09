3 Things every woman should know about men for a healthy relationship

Women often complain about certain behaviour of their partners and consider them to be the reason for the damage of the bonding. But they need to look into the matters from a different perspective. Read on to know how.

Everyone wants to make their relationship healthy and better so that they can be truly happy in the relation. But things cannot always go perfectly as people want them to be. They often do mistakes and misunderstand our partner. And with several other negative things, the relationship become damaged.

But trying to be good is always the best thing to do in life. So, this should be the same case in the relationship as well. As a woman, you can try to bring some changes in the bonding if you know your partner properly. So, here are certain things about your man that you should know to make things better.

Women should know about these traits of men for a healthy relationship:

Men care about purpose more

A man without a purpose is considered to be aimless in life. Men are associated with purpose in their life rather than the relationship only. They care about you, families, friends, their own life. They are driven towards their goal and think about their plans to meet their aim. Women are more associated with relationship, affection, connection, etc. So, when you see your partner has things to focus on, then he has a purpose in his life. And if he doesn’t then that’s a red flag for you.

Understand the meaning of vulnerability

Men don’t show their vulnerability in the same way as women do. They may not be able to cry in front of you. But that doesn’t mean, he is unwilling to show their weak side to you. Their and your version of vulnerability is different. Commonly, when a man talks about his career and job and doubts about his own capability in work, then that’s one of his vulnerable points he is showing to you.

Set goals for them in the bonding

Men like to win everything. So, when you ask them about why he didn’t take you out on a date for a long time, then you are demotivating him. You make him feel like you have lost the competition. So, instead of this, show them a goal that you want. For example, you can say that you really miss going to a particular restaurant for their food or desserts. This way, he can know what he is missing on and will try to make it up for you.

