3 Tips to help moms establish a strong bond with their adopted child

Adopting a little one is often a long-cherished dream for most parents who have yearned to call a baby their own. However, the road to establishing a close-knit bond with your adoptive son or daughter is far from easy especially if you have adopted an older child. This is mainly because the kids may still be reeling from the shock of being displaced and worried that the situation isn’t permanent. Perhaps they are hesitating to call you mum? Well, if this is the case, you can use these tips to forge a stronger connection with your little one.

Plan fun mother and child activities

Certain activities are rites of passage such as shopping for new clothes before the start of a new school year, getting pencil boxes and stationery for school, etc. Plan a fun trip to the mall with your son or daughter so they can experience this first-hand with you, for they may have longed to have a parent they could do this with. Be sure to stop for ice cream and add some cheer to their day!

Start a comforting bedtime routine

Even if you are their biggest cheerleader all day, adopted kids may act distant and take longer to trust you. While this is completely acceptable, they may also crave a deeper bond with you. So, start a comforting bedtime ritual where you tuck them into bed and read them a story. Perhaps they can read along with you. This will help them come to care for their mum and fall into a natural routine with you.

Help them develop more anchors to their new life

When a child is adopted, as parents, you may find that you are their only anchor to their new life and home. A big part of making them feel safe and welcome in your home is to ensure that they have several other relationships that become important to them. Peer friendships can be a critical element as having friends their own age can help your kids to open up and confide in them. They would feel joy and laughter without the pressure of being forced to bond with other kids.

Having allies and playmates can be a liberating experience for them. So, be sure to arrange some playdates with kids in your neighborhood!

