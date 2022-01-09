3 Tips to ignite love in your marriage while you’re both working from home

It appears the era of masks and sanitisers is here to stay for a while. And while you face weekend curfew and the prospect of an impending lockdown due to Covid-19, you can’t help but wonder if there is way you can make working from home a little easier on your marriage. When a husband and wife are working from home, it is granted that you both respect each other’s work. Nonetheless, there may come a time when one of you is overwhelmed with stress from the office and snaps at the other.

While the other may also be expected to go and get lunch ready, or even cook dinner for your family during work hours. This may interrupt their work and naturally spark discord in your marital relationship as a result. In order to circumvent these hassles, there are a few things you can do to ensure that the love between husband and wife grows while you work from home.

Light up a diffuser to set the vibe

Work can be stressful especially if you have several meetings planned. Yet, being productive is the only way to go. So, light up a diffuser with a calming fragrance so that your anxiety or irritability does not impact your spouse’s work. In fact, choose your partner’s favorite scent and watch your tensions melt away once the aroma wafts toward you. Be it eucalyptus, lavender or jasmine, this can help you make the environment more tranquil and the perfect space to work from.

Rock a melodious playlist together

Should your work allow it, you can play soft music at certain times during your work day. Not only can music help you focus your attention, but the right playlist can also set a harmonious vibe that can make working next to each other a joy. Take turns to play your favorite songs and you’ll soon find each other humming the tunes you both enjoy.

Indulge in a happy hour of meal prep before work

You can indulge in meal prep before you both start work. Simply sit down together to cook up rice, dal and sabzi or even parantha and chutney along with fresh salad (these could be your meals for the rest of the day). Pack these away into cute lunch-boxes for each other before you log in to your virtual office. If you are parents, you can plan tiffin for your kids as well to ensure that no one must take untimely breaks.

Once you’ve spent a romantic hour cooking together, you can spend the rest of the say in companionable silence working on your office projects!

