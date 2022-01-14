Healthy relationships are underrated. After all, the joy you get from a partner who wishes the best for you, is supportive and helps you grow can catapult you in a perpetual state where you feel like you’re walking on clouds with love in the air. Yet, such a relationship is one you can only hope to build once you exit a toxic or doomed one you may still be in. So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to call it quits, we present 3 valid reasons to end a relationship.

Your lover may be emotionally unhealthy

This is one of the key concerns that may end your relationship. If your lover tends to gaslight you, or behave extremely suspiciously often and without reason, then this could be a red flag. You may also consider leaving a partner who is narcissistic and tends to anger quickly. Should you ever have felt manipulated by your mate into doing things their way, then it may be a sign that he or she is not emotionally healthy for you.

You haven’t been happy for ages

At times, people stay in unhappy relationships just so that they don’t have to be alone. While every union will have spells of happy, boring and less joyous times, you must consider leaving a relationship that has more than its fair share of bad phases. If you have felt dissatisfied with your lover for ages and communicated the issue to no avail, then it could be a reason to exit the relationship.

There are more reasons to breakup than to be together

Sometimes, people can’t seem to quantify what’s really wrong in a relationship. Be it a rebound that just isn’t working, a lack of chemistry or even emotional incompatibility between partners; there could be several reasons that compel you to sever your ties with your beau. Should the reasons to leave outweigh the ones to stay, then you know what you must do.

If your current relationship is emotionally draining and tends to leave you feeling exhausted and unhappy, then it is a sure-fire sign that you need to make a change.

