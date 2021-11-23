3 Ways to apologise to your partner

Do you feel bad for shouting at your partner for no good reason? Are you feeling miserable for speaking to him or her in a loud tone? Do you realise that fight wasn’t worth it? If the answer is yes, and now you are left wondering how to make up for that rude behaviour, there’s nothing much you have to do.

First, and foremost it is important for you to learn to control your emotions. While your partner must not say it ever, but picking up unnecessary fights or being rude towards each other does make one feel bad, at times.

So, the next time you have those mood swings or are if you are just under PMS effect, it is important to inform your partner, and apologise right after you realise it.

In case, you were looking for ways to apologise for your uncalled-for behaviour this morning, here are a few tips that will help.

A simple sorry works like magic

Accepting your mistake and feeling bad about it is the best thing to do. If you have realised your fault, it’s always a good idea to keep your ego aside for the sake of your relationship and say sorry to your partner. However, make sure that you don’t repeat it every time, because if you do the magical word will definitely lose its essence, and it will feel more like a formality rather than a genuine expression of regret.

Mind your actions

In case, you are too shy to say sorry or if you think that a sorry is just not enough, be mindful of your actions in future. Make it a rule of thumb to not repeat the same things you have done before no matter how angry or frustrated you are. By doing this, you are not only realising your mistake but also expressing that you know you had done something wrong. This will bring the two of you a little bit closer.

Express your feelings

If your behaviour is bothering you so much, think how much it would have bothered your partner. So, open up and express yourself. Explain in detail what made you behave that way or what is that thing that is stressing you up. Take the charge of speaking up and kill the awkwardness, if any. This will help bring transparency to the relationship and will also help let your partner know that it was all unintentional.

