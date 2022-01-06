3 Ways to balance work and relationship

If you are a working couple, you would know how tough it can be to juggle work and your relationship. From attending office meetings to cancelling your dates because your boss had called, things might become a little challenging. This may lead to sourness in a relationship. While your partner may complain about how you don’t have time for them, you may feel stuck and helpless because of a never-happy and ever-demanding boss.

This calls for patience, understanding and action in the relationship. No matter how understanding a partner you may have if you don’t have time for them, things are bound to go wrong in a relationship.

Here are 3 ways that may help you balance your work and relationship.

Draw a line between personal and professional life

Most of us make this mistake. In pursuit of perfection at work, we fail to draw a line between our personal and professional life. Our romantic dates are often disturbed by work calls, and our vacations often end up becoming workcations. Amid all this, it’s our partner who may feel ignored and unappreciated at all times. Hence, it becomes imperative to differentiate between work time and family time. Instead of always being the go-getter that you are, hold on a bit, start saying no to work-related things that you know can wait and when with your partner keep in mind that it’s their time.

Stop taking your partner for granted

Many times, we don’t realise but we end up taking our partner for granted. We know how our partners will never ask us to stay away from work and that is the reason we often end up making them wait while we complete our daily tasks. This is something that we should reflect upon and make it a thumb rule to not prioritise each and everything over our partner just because they are calm enough to never pick up fights for the given reason.

Don’t forget leaves are there for a reason

Some people have a habit of working even while they are on leaves. While this may surely help you earn some brownie points at work, it will affect your personal lives in a bad way. When on leave do whatever, it takes you to stay away from work. Switch off your mobile phones and stop checking your emails. Give your mind some time to relax and unwind and be with your partner both physically and mentally. Most of us think that it’s enough to be there with our partner in person even if our minds are wandering at our offices. This will not only make your partner feel disrespected but also worthless. So, make full use of your leaves.

