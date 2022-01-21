3 Ways to deal with a wife who has been physically abusive toward you

Whether it comes from someone you hate, or a family member or spouse that you adore, physical violence in any form is unacceptable. Just like love and friendship are the pillars of a good marriage; any act of abuse be it physical or verbal tends to put deep cracks into the foundations of your marriage. Nonetheless, if you find yourself in a situation where your wife has physically assaulted you, then read on for a few ways in which you can tackle the situation.

Get yourself out of denial

While society often sees many episodes where women are subjected to physical abuse by their husbands, the opposite happens as well. Yet, due to love for their wife or even respect for their partner, many men choose to stay silent. However, you must not be in denial and accept that your partner has done you wrong.

Accept the aid of therapy for true healing

A lot of people admit that their relationships had been abusive long before it abuse got physical. So, if you have failed to notice the times when your partner has emotionally or verbally scarred you, then seeking therapy can help you heal. It can also help you spot red flags in future partners. Therefore, you must not shy away from seeking help and let a professional who would be unbiased toward the both of you help you heal.

Ask for legal advice

When you are married to someone, you jointly own property, bank accounts and other assets. Hence, if you wish to leave when things get out of control, you need to ensure that your financial interests are protected.

Hence, you must seek legal advice to ensure you can make a safe exit from the marriage. Should you need to file a complaint for physical assault or abuse, then your lawyer can also help you ascertain the best course of legal action.

