3 Ways to handle conflicts smoothly in an arranged marriage

When you think of a successful marriage, it is often one where both partners value each other to the extent where they respect each other and what they bring to the table. An unhealthy union on the other hand is one where you do not resolve conflicts in a healthy manner and tend to let hatred build. Here are a few tips to ensure that you do not start to begrudge your husband or wife in an arranged marriage, but resolve conflicts smoothly between the two of you.

Always apologize quickly

When ego and anger creep into your marriage, it can be easy to lose sight of what’s really important to you both. Hence, for a good marriage, make sure you apologize quickly and lay the matter to rest. Making sure your spouse is comfortable and that you are happy together is more vital than waiting till your partner feels sorry and you win the argument.

Do not give them silent treatment

While some men too resort to this method; it is famously used by women who refuse to talk to their husbands until they apologize or see sense in the fight. Nevertheless, it is an unhealthy way to argue as it cuts off the open line of communication that is necessary to end the fight. So, don’t be afraid to break the awkward silence and feel vulnerable before your partner.

Be the first to make amends

Sometimes saying sorry may not appease your partner. At such times, you must take other steps to make amends. Whether it is helping your spouse around the house, bringing them a cup of tea, flowers they love or even their favorite dessert; taking a step of kindness can often remind them of how much you care about them and help them bury the hatchet.

It is often said that he who cares less is usually happier in the relationship. However, to cherish your partner, making sure they feel loved in your marriage is the only way to go.

Also Read: Discover how resentment starts to build in your arranged marriage