3 Ways to have a great relation with your mother-in-law like Alia Bhatt has with Neetu Kapoor

The evil, campy mothers-in-law from soap operas, whose plots always appeared to revolve around plotting against their daughters-in-law, are long gone. Neetu Singh embodies the modern-day mother-in-law who never fails to support her future daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt gets along well with Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and other members of his family.

Just like the duo bonds with each other so perfectly, if you are struggling with creating a connection with your MIL, here’s what you need to learn from the coolest MIL and DIL duo in town. You might hit it off immediately away, or you might find that you never really connect and become friends. That's OK. You don't have to become inseparable, but there's always room to bond with your mother-in-law to strengthen your relationship.

Here are 3 stress-free ways inspired by Neetu Singh and Alia Bhatt to bond with your mother-in-law.

1. Spend time together

It's wonderful to spend time together one-on-one. It gives you and your mother-in-law the opportunity to bond without distractions. Meet for coffee or try one of her favourite activities. Be open to think outside the box and experiment with fresh ideas. Alia and Neetu have been photographed numerous times by paparazzi, from attending their modest birthday celebrations at home to inspecting home projects. The two have a great time together.

2. Be inclusive and appreciate each other’s presence

It's important to remember to involve your mother-in-law in your life, especially if your partner enjoys a close relationship with her. Include her in family events, vacations, outings, and everything else you can find time for. Even something as simple as going shopping during a festival might brighten her day. Likewise, your MIL will also turn out to be your biggest cheerleader. After the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer was out, Neetu was among the first to congratulate Alia. Neetu Kapoor used her Instagram stories to praise her future bahu, Alia Bhatt's, acting abilities.

3. Be involved, be trustworthy and be approachable

Trust, openness, and effective communication are the foundations of the best partnerships. Being available to provide support and guidance when it is needed and without reservation helps guarantee that your daughter-in-law sees you as someone she can rely on. Neetu Singh has always praised her daughter-in-law. Neetu Kapoor had once shared an unseen image on her Instagram story of Alia and called the actress the "most beautiful person inside out".

Everyone has a different relationship with their mother-in-law, and it's possible that you'll never be very close. However, taking advantage of bonding moments when you can, will make you feel like you're on the same team. When in doubt, start small and work your way up to best it's to let things happen organically rather than forcing them. Spending time together in the same place can be a terrific place to start.

