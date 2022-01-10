3 Ways that may help you reignite the lost spark in a relationship

Is it that time of the year when your relationship has started feeling old and you realise that the spark has faded away? Has monotony taken over your relationship? And love and romance have taken a backseat? If the answer is yes, it goes without saying that with time your relationship has lost its spark.

However, it is not because you are out of love but because either of you or both have stopped putting in that extra effort. The good thing is that it’s common in long-term relationships. And you need not worry about it.

Here are 3 ways that will help you bring back the lost spark in the relationship.

Express your love

Many of us tend to hide our love and stop expressing it after a point in time. This is because we have reached a certain level of comfort in the relationship. So, if you feel your relationship has lost the spark, the best way to reignite it is to express your love. Be it through words or sweet gestures of love, express it as much as you can and feel the difference.

Spend more time together

The biggest mistake that many couples make is to reduce the time they spend together once they feel their relationship has lost its spark. However, this will only draw you two apart. So, even if you feel there’s no spark left or nothing to talk about, spend as much time together as possible. This will bring the two of you close and reignite the love.

Conversation is key

Many couples don’t address the issue of the lost spark in a relationship. Some hide it in themselves, while others ignore it. However, talking about it will help you find solutions. So, address the issue and hold a long conversation about how to reignite the lost spark. This will bring the couple together, will increase transparency in the relationship and make their connection stronger and healthier.

