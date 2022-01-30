3 Ways to say sorry to your wife

Did you just have a fight with your wife? Did it become your biggest nightmare? The answer, most probably, will be a ‘no’. Fighting with your wife can, undoubtedly, be one of the worst experiences of your life. Not only because you are the one who is at the receiving end of her raging fury but also because you won’t like to see her breaking down at the end of the day.

So, if you are disheartened by that sad and upset face of your wife but don’t know how to step up and say sorry, here are a few ways that will help.

Accept your mistake

A fight can never be one-sided. All of us end up uttering ugly words in aggression and don’t realise it for a long time. So, if you think it’s only your wife who is to be blamed for the fight, think again. It’s important to accept your mistake if you want to diffuse a fight. Be it about screaming as a reaction or just forgetting to do something minor, whatever it is, just accept it. Simple acceptance will make your wife’s anger melt away within seconds and soon after she will be the one apologising for overreacting or dragging things. It’s not that complicated, after all, or is it?

Surprise her

The best way to apologise to your wife is to surprise her. Take her on a date or randomly surprise her with her favourite things, with a simple note that reads ‘sorry’. This sweet and loving gesture of yours will make your wife forget all the grudges and end the fight right away. It’s not the materialistic things that matter, it’s the thoughts and your feelings that do.

Help her in the daily chores

If you can’t think of a better way of saying sorry to your wife, just help her out with the daily chores. Take responsibility for the house, do the dishes, cook for her, help her with the laundry. All these actions of yours will speak of your feelings and how you are willing to sort things out. In the middle of all this, don’t forget to say sorry if you think your wife is in the mood to listen. If not, wait for the right time and till then continue helping her in the household chores.

